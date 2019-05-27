The Baton Rouge regional in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament begins Friday, and LSU is one of four teams battling for a coveted super regional spot to face the winner of the Athens, Georgia, regional.

Below are five quick facts to know about the other three teams in LSU's regional: the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Stony Brook Seawolves.

No. 2 Arizona State

MANAGER: Tracy Smith (5th season)

NCAA APPEARANCES: 40 (22 CWS, five national titles)

AT A GLANCE: After a 21-0 start to the season, Arizona State (37-17) lost five of its last seven games, dropping to fifth in the Pac-12 standings. The Sun Devils lead the country in home runs (92) and have two players (Hunter Bishop and Spencer Torkelson) nominated for the Golden Spikes award.

TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Alec Marsh (9-3, 3.17 ERA, 96.2 IP, 33 BB, 92 K)

TOP HITTER: Jr. OF Hunter Bishop (.347, 22 HR, 61 RBIs, 11 SB)

No. 3 Southern Miss

MANAGER: Scott Berry (10th season)

NCAA APPEARANCES: 16 (1 CWS, zero national titles)

AT A GLANCE: A preseason top-25 team, Southern Miss entered the Conference USA tournament as a fringe NCAA selection. It had lost three straight league series. But the Golden Eagles (38-19) won the tournament, clinching an automatic bid. They have committed 81 errors; just 287 of the 512 runs they allowed were earned.

TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Walker Powell (6-2, 2.78 ERA, 94 IP, 12 BB, 71 K)

TOP HITTER: Jr. OF Matt Wallner (.324, 55 RBIs, 21 HR)

No. 4 Stony Brook

MANAGER: Matt Senk (29th year)

NCAA APPEARANCES: 5 (1 CWS, zero national titles)

AT A GLANCE: Stony Brook won its last three games, sweeping the America East tournament to win its sixth conference title. The Seawolves (31-21) return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. They are led by America East player of the year Nick Grande and had three all-conference selections.

TOP PITCHER: Sr. RHP Bret Clarke (8-0, 3.76 ERA, 67 IP, 36 BB, 49 K)

TOP HITTER: Jr. INF Nick Grande (.342, 23 XBH, 19 SB)

Full Baton Rouge regional schedule

Friday, noon, G1: 3 Southern Miss vs. 2 Arizona St.

Friday, 6 p.m., G2: 4 Stony Brook vs. 1 LSU

Saturday, noon, G3 (elimination game): Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Saturday, 6 p.m., G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Sunday, 2 p.m., G5 (elimination game): Winner G3 vs. Loser G4

Sunday, 8 p.m., G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5

Monday, 3 p.m., G7 (if nec.): Winner G6 vs. Loser G6

How to buy tickets from LSU:

• All-session books will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Thursday. The sale will be available online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office or by visiting the ticket office in person.

• Individual session tickets will go on sale at a later time to be announced.

• LSU season-ticket holder deadline: passed at 5 p.m. Monday