A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday morning, the Utah State Aggies ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 2-0
LAST MEETING: LSU 31, Utah State 14 (Sept. 8, 2001 in Baton Rouge)
ON UTAH STATE
RECORD: 3-1
RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to Wake Forest 38-35, defeated Stony Brook 62-7, defeated San Diego State 23-17, defeated Colorado State 34-24
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jordan Love, running back Jaylen Warren, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker David Woodward, defensive end Tipa Galeai, cornerback DJ Williams
RUMBLINGS: After going 11-2 a year ago, Utah State is off to a good start once again. Picked to finish second in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference, the Aggies have won three in a row after a tough loss at Wake Forest in their opener.
ON THE AGGIES OFFENSE
The unquestioned leader of this unit, Love was named the MWC preseason offensive player of the year after throwing for 3,567 yards and 32 TDs in 2018. He's averaging 301.8 yards a game this year, while Warren averages 6.7 yards a carry for a team that nets 533.0 total yards per game.
ON THE AGGIES DEFENSE
Woodward, Galeai and Williams were all preseason first-team MWC selections. Woodward already has piled up 55 tackles and has forced four fumbles. Galeai has been a force off the edge with six quarterback hurries and a sack, while Williams is Utah State's top cover man.
Sheldon Mickles