Despite going 6-7 last season, LSU had its ninth player selected in the 2022 NFL draft when offensive guard Chasen Hines was taken No. 210 overall.
Hines was picked in the sixth round Saturday afternoon by the New England Patriots.
The nine players tied LSU's 2013 and 2014 classes for the second-most selections in a single draft from the school. LSU had 14 players taken in the 2020 draft after winning the national championship, which tied a record at the time for the most from one school.
After spending the 2019 season as a backup center, Hines started 16 games at right guard over the last two years.
"You think about the way he blocks in space, I was impressed with that,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “... He doesn't always pay attention to detail."