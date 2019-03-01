armylsu.021719 HS 2062.JPG
WHO: LSU at Texas

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

TV: Longhorn Network

STREAMING: Longhorn Network (Watch ESPN)

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Texas — Jr. RHP Blair Henley (1-0, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K); LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-0, 4.76 ERA, 11.1 IP, 4 BB, 9 K)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After a sterling debut, Marceaux allowed five runs in his second start last Saturday against Bryant. He lost his command during a four run fourth inning. Marceaux retired the side in order the following inning, making coach Paul Mainieri proud after the game. This will mark his first collegiate start in a road environment.

