WHO: LSU at Texas
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
TV: Longhorn Network
STREAMING: Longhorn Network (Watch ESPN)
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Texas — Jr. RHP Blair Henley (1-0, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K); LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-0, 4.76 ERA, 11.1 IP, 4 BB, 9 K)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After a sterling debut, Marceaux allowed five runs in his second start last Saturday against Bryant. He lost his command during a four run fourth inning. Marceaux retired the side in order the following inning, making coach Paul Mainieri proud after the game. This will mark his first collegiate start in a road environment.