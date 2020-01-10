Betting on the score? That's not the fun way to wager on a championship game in New Orleans -- and only legally done with a road trip out of the state.
But for the College Football Championship in New Orleans, there's a lot more to look for, from whether a few notable LSU alumni will be in attendance, to whether President Donald Trump wears a red tie or whether Joe Burrow outplays LeBron James.
Below are some of the non-traditional prop bets you can consider for the showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday.
MISCELLANEOUS
Total times "Heisman" is said on the broadcast
- Over 1.5, -220
- Under 1.5, +155
Total times "Tigers" is said during the first quarter
- Over 3.5, -150
- Under 3.5, +110
What will be higher?
- Joe Burrow pass completions, -200
- LeBron James points vs. Cavaliers, +150
Will "29 in a row" be said during the broadcast?
No, -200
Yes, +150
Will "home-field advantage" be said during the broadcast?
- Yes, -140
- No, +100
WILL YOU SEE THEM?
Will Drake be shown during the broadcast?
- No, -500
- Yes, +300
Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast?
- No, -500
- Yes, +170
Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast?
- No, -250
- Yes, +170
Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast?
- No, -250
- Yes, +170
Will Shaquille O'Neal be shown during the broadcast?
- Yes, -200
- No, +150
Will "Refrigerator" Perry be shown during the broadcast?
- No, -1000
- Yes, +500
Will a player take a knee during the National Anthem?
- No, -2000
- Yes, +1000
WILL TRUMP DO IT?
Will President Trump congratulate the winning team on Twitter?
- Yes, -1000
- No, +500
Will President Trump be shown during the broadcast?
- Yes, -500
- No, +300
Will President Trump predict the winner before kickoff?
- No, -700
- Yes, +400
Will President Trump sing along to the National Anthem?
- Yes, -200
- No, +150
Will President Trump tweet during the game?
- No, -500
- Yes, +300
Will President Trump wear a red tie?
- Yes, -1000
- No, +500
ON THE GAME
Will the team that scores first win?
- Yes, -200
- No, +150
Who will have the longest completion?
- Joe Burrow, 130
- Trevor Lawrence, -110
Burrow longest completion
- Over 55.5 yards, -120
- Under 55.5 yards, -120
Lawrence longest completion
- Over 53.5 yards, -120
- Under 53.5 yards, -120
Longest TD of game
- Over 56.5 yards, -120
- Under 56.5 yards, -120
More points scored
- 2nd half (includes OT), -200
- 1st half, +150
First score of the game?
- LSU touchdown, +130
- Clemson Touchdown, +170
- LSU field goal, +400
- Clemson field goal, +550
- Safety (either team), +3300
Who will score first touchdown (receiving/running)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), +400
- Travis Etienne (Clemson), +500
- Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), +800
- Tee Higgins (Clemson), +800
- Justin Jefferson (LSU), +1000
- Trevor Lawrence (LSU), +1000
- Joe Burrow (LSU), +1200
- Justin Ross (Clemson), +1600
- Terrace Marshall (LSU), +1600
- Chris Curry (LSU), +2000
- Thaddeus Moss (LSU), + 2000
- Clemson D/ST, +2500
- LSU D/ST, +2500
LSU vs. Clemson kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN).