Former LSU great Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal greets fans after being recognized on the field in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Betting on the score? That's not the fun way to wager on a championship game in New Orleans -- and only legally done with a road trip out of the state. 

But for the College Football Championship in New Orleans, there's a lot more to look for, from whether a few notable LSU alumni will be in attendance, to whether President Donald Trump wears a red tie or whether Joe Burrow outplays LeBron James. 

Below are some of the non-traditional prop bets you can consider for the showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday.

MISCELLANEOUS

Total times "Heisman" is said on the broadcast

  • Over 1.5, -220
  • Under 1.5, +155

Total times "Tigers" is said during the first quarter

  • Over 3.5, -150
  • Under 3.5, +110

What will be higher? 

  • Joe Burrow pass completions, -200
  • LeBron James points vs. Cavaliers, +150

Will "29 in a row" be said during the broadcast? 

No, -200

Yes, +150

Will "home-field advantage" be said during the broadcast? 

  • Yes, -140
  • No, +100

WILL YOU SEE THEM?

Will Drake be shown during the broadcast? 

  • No, -500
  • Yes, +300

Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast? 

  • No, -500
  • Yes, +170

Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast? 

  • No, -250
  • Yes, +170

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast? 

  • No, -250
  • Yes, +170

Will Shaquille O'Neal be shown during the broadcast? 

  • Yes, -200
  • No, +150

Will "Refrigerator" Perry be shown during the broadcast? 

  • No, -1000
  • Yes, +500

Will a player take a knee during the National Anthem? 

  • No, -2000
  • Yes, +1000

WILL TRUMP DO IT?

Will President Trump congratulate the winning team on Twitter? 

  • Yes, -1000
  • No, +500

Will President Trump be shown during the broadcast? 

  • Yes, -500
  • No, +300

Will President Trump predict the winner before kickoff?

  • No, -700
  • Yes, +400

Will President Trump sing along to the National Anthem? 

  • Yes, -200
  • No, +150

Will President Trump tweet during the game? 

  • No, -500
  • Yes, +300

Will President Trump wear a red tie? 

  • Yes, -1000
  • No, +500

ON THE GAME

Will the team that scores first win? 

  • Yes, -200
  • No, +150

Who will have the longest completion? 

  • Joe Burrow, 130
  • Trevor Lawrence, -110

Burrow longest completion

  • Over 55.5 yards, -120
  • Under 55.5 yards, -120

Lawrence longest completion

  • Over 53.5 yards, -120
  • Under 53.5 yards, -120

Longest TD of game

  • Over 56.5 yards, -120
  • Under 56.5 yards, -120

More points scored

  • 2nd half (includes OT), -200
  • 1st half, +150

First score of the game? 

  • LSU touchdown, +130
  • Clemson Touchdown, +170
  • LSU field goal, +400
  • Clemson field goal, +550
  • Safety (either team), +3300

Who will score first touchdown (receiving/running)

  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), +400
  • Travis Etienne (Clemson), +500
  • Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), +800
  • Tee Higgins (Clemson), +800
  • Justin Jefferson (LSU), +1000
  • Trevor Lawrence (LSU), +1000
  • Joe Burrow (LSU), +1200
  • Justin Ross (Clemson), +1600
  • Terrace Marshall (LSU), +1600
  • Chris Curry (LSU), +2000
  • Thaddeus Moss (LSU), + 2000
  • Clemson D/ST, +2500
  • LSU D/ST, +2500

LSU vs. Clemson kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN).

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

