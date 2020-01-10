Betting on the score? That's not the fun way to wager on a championship game in New Orleans -- and only legally done with a road trip out of the state.

But for the College Football Championship in New Orleans, there's a lot more to look for, from whether a few notable LSU alumni will be in attendance, to whether President Donald Trump wears a red tie or whether Joe Burrow outplays LeBron James.

Below are some of the non-traditional prop bets you can consider for the showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday.

MISCELLANEOUS

Total times "Heisman" is said on the broadcast

Over 1.5, -220

Under 1.5, +155

Total times "Tigers" is said during the first quarter

Over 3.5, -150

Under 3.5, +110

What will be higher?

Joe Burrow pass completions, -200

LeBron James points vs. Cavaliers, +150

Will "29 in a row" be said during the broadcast?

No, -200

Yes, +150

Will "home-field advantage" be said during the broadcast?

Yes, -140

No, +100

WILL YOU SEE THEM?

Will Drake be shown during the broadcast?

No, -500

Yes, +300

Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast?

No, -500

Yes, +170

Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast?

No, -250

Yes, +170

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast?

No, -250

Yes, +170

Will Shaquille O'Neal be shown during the broadcast?

Yes, -200

No, +150

Will "Refrigerator" Perry be shown during the broadcast?

No, -1000

Yes, +500

Will a player take a knee during the National Anthem?

No, -2000

Yes, +1000

WILL TRUMP DO IT?

Will President Trump congratulate the winning team on Twitter?

Yes, -1000

No, +500

Will President Trump be shown during the broadcast?

Yes, -500

No, +300

Will President Trump predict the winner before kickoff?

No, -700

Yes, +400

Will President Trump sing along to the National Anthem?

Yes, -200

No, +150

Will President Trump tweet during the game?

No, -500

Yes, +300

Will President Trump wear a red tie?

Yes, -1000

No, +500

ON THE GAME

Will the team that scores first win?

Yes, -200

No, +150

Who will have the longest completion?

Joe Burrow, 130

Trevor Lawrence, -110

Burrow longest completion

Over 55.5 yards, -120

Under 55.5 yards, -120

Lawrence longest completion

Over 53.5 yards, -120

Under 53.5 yards, -120

Longest TD of game

Over 56.5 yards, -120

Under 56.5 yards, -120

More points scored

2nd half (includes OT), -200

1st half, +150

First score of the game?

LSU touchdown, +130

Clemson Touchdown, +170

LSU field goal, +400

Clemson field goal, +550

Safety (either team), +3300

Who will score first touchdown (receiving/running)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), +400

Travis Etienne (Clemson), +500

Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), +800

Tee Higgins (Clemson), +800

Justin Jefferson (LSU), +1000

Trevor Lawrence (LSU), +1000

Joe Burrow (LSU), +1200

Justin Ross (Clemson), +1600

Terrace Marshall (LSU), +1600

Chris Curry (LSU), +2000

Thaddeus Moss (LSU), + 2000

Clemson D/ST, +2500

LSU D/ST, +2500

LSU vs. Clemson kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN).