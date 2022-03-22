Other than Matt McMahon and his family, no one was happier for the new LSU men’s basketball coach than one of his Murray State players.
While most players wouldn’t be thrilled about losing a popular coach who led his team to 31 wins and the second round of the NCAA tournament, DJ Burns could only think of one thing when he heard the news.
“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Coach, you deserve this. … I’m happy for you,’ ” an excited Burns said Tuesday.
The Murray State forward was traveling home to New Orleans for spring break on Monday when he learned his coach was stepping down to take the LSU coaching job.
Burns played just one season for McMahon after transferring from Southern University last summer, but it didn’t take long to see what other players in one of the nation’s top mid-major programs saw in the 43-year-old’s coaching style.
“Aggressive, consistent, confident,” Burns said, “and he brings a lot of understanding.”
The former Class 3A all-state pick at Sophie B. Wright High School couldn’t stop talking about the energetic McMahon and what he’ll bring to his LSU program.
“Oh man, I was just so happy for coach; it’s well-deserved,” Burns gushed. “I’ve seen him put in the work, the time, the energy … just as much as me. He deserves this opportunity.”
As of late Tuesday morning, Burns said he hadn’t reached out to McMahon.
However, that didn’t mean he wasn’t happy for his former coach, he said.
“I was overjoyed for him, so I kind of wanted to let him soak in the moment,” Burns said. “We have one of those coaches that wanted to make sure it was done the right way.
“He actually apologized for the insider tips that were going out, because he’s a man that takes a lot of joy in how he carries himself and in how he reacts toward his players.”
McMahon led Murray State to its third NCAA tournament appearance in the past five seasons last week and would have had a fourth had the 2020 event not been canceled.
The Racers defeated San Francisco 92-87 in an overtime thriller Thursday night before being eliminated by Saint Peter’s 70-60 in the second round Saturday.
Just 24 hours later, after the conclusion of a solid season in which McMahon’s team tied the school record with 31 wins, he emerged as the front-runner in athletic director Scott Woodward’s search for Will Wade’s successor.
Burns said he and his teammates weren’t concerned that McMahon was on the list of candidates for nearly every Power 5 conference job that came open.
“We were focused on now,” he said. “We were just concentrating on the now, which is what made us one of the best teams in America. There was never any talk of losing coach; we were just trying to get the job done.”
Burns noted McMahon, who signed a term sheet with LSU on a seven-year, $20.3 million deal, also wasn’t worried about the talk that swirled around him late in the season.
“That’s what I love about Coach Mac,” Burns said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t just worry about basketball, he wants you to succeed in life, too. You don’t find a lot of gentlemen like that in this basketball world, so that’s real still.
“I’ve seen him put in the work and the hours in the office every day from morning to night, making sure the players are taken care of.”
Burns said he loved the tradition and atmosphere at Murray State, which led him to leave Southern after two seasons.
“I wanted to get back to something I was used to coming from Sophie B. Wright,” he said. “I wanted to have that atmosphere and energy, just somewhere that’s very successful.”
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Burns, whose second season at Southern was shortened to six games because of a bout with COVID, couldn’t have wound up in a better place.
He stepped in and started all 34 games for the 20th-ranked Racers, who claimed the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles and were a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament.
He averaged 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, which was second on the team and fourth in the OVC, and he had a team-best 107 offensive rebounds. He ranked 26th nationally with 3.2 offensive rebounds a game.
Burns admitted he'd be lying if he said he didn’t struggle early on with his new team.
“I actually had to find my own way for a couple of months,” he said. “But credit to the guys and the coaching staff for making me feel welcome because it was definitely a bit of a transition. But it worked out for the best.”