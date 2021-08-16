With the start of the fall semester just one week away, new LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey continues to add players to her roster.

The school announced the signing Monday of 6-foot-3 Amani Bartlett, a four-star forward from Houston Christian High School and a native of Cleveland, Texas. She is enrolled for the fall semester and can play in the 2021-22 season.

Bartlett is the nation’s No. 51-ranked prospect according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings and the nation’s No. 12 forward prospect this year. She was named the No. 3 prospect in Texas this year according to Premier Basketball.

“Amani’s size and skill set will allow her to contribute to our team in a variety of ways,” Mulkey said in a written statement. “We’re excited to have her join our Tiger basketball family.”

Bartlett recently decommitted from Syracuse after the resignation of former coach Quentin Hillsman. He stepped down after 15 seasons amid an external investigation into accusations of bullying and inappropriate behavior, according to The Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse, New York.

Bartlett did not initially list LSU among the five schools she was considering when she announced she was reopening her recruitment, naming Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Wake Forest instead. Saturday, however, she posted a Twitter message saying she had chosen LSU.

Bartlett joins two players who transferred to LSU from Baylor to continue playing for Mulkey: former four-star guard and two-time Louisiana Miss Basketball Moon Ursin (5-6) of Destrehan and former five-star center Hannah Gusters (6-5) from Dallas.

Mulkey was Baylor’s coach from 2000-21, going 632-104 (.859) with three NCAA titles and a fourth appearance in the Women’s Final Four. She took the LSU job in April after leading Baylor to an NCAA regional final appearance for the ninth time.