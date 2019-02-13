College Gameday came to Baton Rouge in November for football. Now, LSU basketball fans will wait and see if the live ESPN broadcast will choose the Tigers to host their basketball show next weekend when No. 1 Tennessee comes to town.

Similarly to the popular football broadcast, which was in Baton Rouge for the LSU-Alabama football game, the network picks a marquee matchup to broadcast live from each Saturday during the college basketball season after the completion of college football.

College Gameday will be in Lexington, Kentucky, this Saturday for a top-five matchup between top-ranked Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky.

No. 19 LSU is fresh off a thrilling 73-71 road victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday night, which marked its second road win against a top-five opponent in program history.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The Tigers (20-4, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) have another opportunity to impress the network with a road trip to 10-14 Georgia on Saturday night.

ESPN typically announces its next location late Saturday night or Sunday the week before the broadcast.

College Gameday's basketball show has only broadcast once from an LSU gameday location, a 66-49 win over then No. 18 Connecticut in 2007.

Thirty-eight schools have appeared on College Gameday two or more times and 22 schools have hosted the show at least twice.

While it works in LSU's favor that the show hasn't broadcast from Baton Rouge in more than a decade, it's possible the network won't feature Tennessee two weeks in a row.

The Tigers-Volunteers is currently one of four current top-25 vs. top-25 matchups next Saturday.

The ranked games that day are...

No. 4 Virginia at No. 16 Louisville

No. 17 Florida State at No. 8 North Carolina

No. 14 Kansas at No. 15 Texas Tech

Louisville (to Duke) and North Carolina (to Virginia) have already suffered losses this week.

Kansas at Texas Tech appears to be the likely selection with ESPN already slating it for its 7 p.m. primetime slot.

LSU will host Tennessee at 11 a.m.