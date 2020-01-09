Mike Leach

File photo

 (Young Kwak)

Washington State football coach Mike Leach is leaving the northwest to take the same position at Mississippi State, according to a report form Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Leach coached the Cougars since 2012 with a 55-47 record. He replaces Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week.

Moorhead had a 14-12 record in two seasons at the helm of the Bulldogs, including a 6-7 finish in 2019.

Before taking over at Mississippi State, Moorhead was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State from 2016-2017. Mississippi State lost both games against LSU under Moorhead.

Leach's comes a month after in-state rival Ole Miss fired Matt Luke, later hiring Lane Kiffin.

The quotable coach was previously at Texas Tech from 2000-2009. He was fired after a situation involving one of his players, Adam James, the son of well-known football player Craig James, suffered a concussion and was allegedly ordered by Leach to stand in an equipment room. Leach has denied the allegation.

Between stints at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach worked in broadcast.

