A brief recap of No. 25 LSU’s 82-78 victory over Missouri in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night:

The good

LSU does some of its best work in what they call the "six-minute" game. They needed to have one Tuesday night when a determined Missouri team threatened to steal a road victory when it shot better than 50.0% in each half. LSU, which trailed by eight points at the nine-minute mark, was down two when the clock hit 6:00 before Will Wade's team found a way to get it done down the stretch and outscored Mizzou 15-9.

The bad

LSU could only watch as Missouri wielded the hit hand on offense and knocked down shot after shot in becoming the aggressor throughout the first 30 minutes of the contest. Missouri came in the game 13th in the SEC in field-goal percentage at 40.3% and was 13th from beyond the arc at 30.1%. But it had two many easy baskets inside and too many open looks from 3-point range and shot 51.7% overall and 42.9% from deep — going 7 of 13 in the first half when it built as much as a 12-point lead.

Player of the game

Darius Days matched his career high with 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and his career. Days' huge 3-pointer with 4:43 to play gave LSU its first lead since the 18:17 mark of the first half. It sparked a 15-9 closing run ito help his team avoid a second upset in seven days after falling at lowly Vanderbilt last Wednesday.

Key stat

29 — Free throws made by LSU to only seven for Missouri, which was the difference in a four-point game. LSU got to the line 34 times to just 13 for Missouri. It was the ninth consecutive game in which LSU outscored its opponent from the charity stripe.

Who's next?

No. 25 LSU (18-6, 9-2 SEC) will hit the road again to face Alabama (13-10, 5-5 SEC) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a game to be televised by ESPN2. Alabama, which visits Auburn on Wednesday night, fell to LSU 90-76 in the PMAC on Jan. 29. The Crimson Tide had lost three games in a row before a 105-102 overtime win at Georgia on Saturday.