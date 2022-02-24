Jacques Jobert peered at the dugout in the second inning of the LSU Tigers’ season opener and noticed his son, Brayden, had his helmet on.
He knew the team was loaded, and he was fine with his son coming in to play at some point this weekend, but since Brayden wasn’t in the starting lineup, he thought: What the heck is going on?
One of the dads pulled him aside. Cade Beloso, the starting designated hitter, was hurt. Brayden was going in.
But when Cade Doughty went up to bat, freshman Josh Pearson stood in the on-deck circle, taking practice swings. Once Doughty struck out, Brayden emerged from the dugout.
Brayden drew a “G” in the sand, then, staring down a 1-2 count after three pitches, knocked a single down the right side. Butch, Brayden’s grandfather, leaned over to Jacques.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the next one was a home run,” He said.
“He’ll do it,” Jacques said.
Clink!
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Brayden’s hit was gone upon impact. It left the ballpark.
Butch and Jacques embraced. Their prediction had come true, and as Brayden rounded the bases and pointed to the sky, they knew someone else had called it too.
Remembering “G”
The first time Brayden drew a “G” in the sand before an at-bat was during his sophomore year of high school at Northshore. And he knocked a home run.
“G” was what he always called his grandmother, Edie Jobert. That was one of the days she didn’t feel well enough to go to his game, and he wanted to let her know he was thinking of her.
Edie had breast cancer for over 20 years, and as her eldest grandchild, Brayden and her were close. She was the cool grandma, the kind that was full of life even when she was fighting for it.
As the matriarch of the Jobert family who hosted Sunday afternoon Saints-watching parties with barbecue or spaghetti on the table. The woman who was often tardy, but never late, since the party didn’t start without her.
But in the summer of 2020, the Jobert family gathered in her home to be with her until she took her last breath. By then, Jobert had made his decision to play at LSU after a year at Nicholls State. Due to the transfer rules at the time, Brayden would’ve had to sit out a year if he transferred right away, so he opted to play at Delgado Community College – closer to G in Slidell, so he could spend the time she had left with her.
“I'm a very loving person, once I have a relationship with you, I fall deep into it,” Brayden said. “That was the first real death I've had in my family.”
Shortly after, Jobert left for summer ball in Florida with the Sanford River Rats, staying with his future teammate and now roommate, Dylan Crews.
“The whole thing happened so fast,” Brayden said.
Crews picked him up from the airport, and Brayden turned the page to his next chapter.
Coming to LSU
Brayden’s dad, Jacques, also played at Nicholls State, which is why his mom, Amy, thinks he went there.
He’d previously committed to Alabama alongside now LSU pitcher Blake Money under then-head coach Greg Goff. But when Goff left, Brayden visited the next summer only to find out they wouldn’t offer the same scholarship amount. He de-committed, and opted to play for Nicholls, where Jacques was a right-handed hitting second-baseman on the 1998 team that met LSU in the NCAA Regionals. Brayden bats left-handed, and played first base.
During his time at Nicholls, Jobert knocked a solo home run to propel the Colonels to a 4-2 upset victory over the Tigers in 2020. But Nicholls was too far from home, and once Jobert started looking, LSU came calling.
Even as the NCAA loosened its grip on the transfer rule, allowing D1 transfers to acquire waivers to play rather than sit (later allowing players to play immediately), Brayden stayed committed to Delgado CC.
“He had 100 or so at-bats and who knew how many at-bats he would’ve had at LSU last year,” Delgado Community College head coach Joe Scheuermann said. “He got some very quality pitches – when we made the playoffs, he was facing a kid who was throwing 97 mph.”
Brayden carried the same work ethic with him, too, despite the fact he already knew where he was going.
Passion for hitting
Brayden loves hitting. He grew up going to his dad’s facility, Sports U, and hitting the batting cages with his friends. That's something he still does today— burning the moonlight with roommates Crews, Jordan Thompson and Tyler McManus hitting balls at Alex Box Stadium.
"He was out playing summer ball and we made a couple small suggestions that he took and said he had success with right away – he really wants to be good," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "I think there was some self-imposed pressure on himself to want to be a key guy. He busted through these last 10 days leading up to the season and it certainly carried over.
"If he's his best – he belongs up there in that category with our veteran contributors."
Butch, his grandfather, said that a local pizza joint used to hand out free slices of pizza to kids who hit home runs in Slidell Bantam Baseball Academy games.
“I think they raised the fence and moved it back for him,” Butch said. "Then, he batted three home runs and he’d say, ‘Three slices sir,’ and the guy selling pizza would say, ‘I’m losing money because of you.’”
Even as a local star, Amy said Brayden never lost his humility. She remembers him sitting in the batting cages with the other kids at Sports U, and when one suggested that Brayden’s team would beat a friend of his on the “B team,” he responded: “You never know, anything can happen in baseball.”
That’s true – because Jobert, the guy who wasn’t in LSU’s starting lineup last Friday and ended up knocking two home runs that weekend. He added another in the LA Tech loss on Wednesday evening, and now leads the team in batting average (.583), going 7 for 12 with two doubles and a team-high of three home runs.
To him– he’s never alone in his success, because when he draws that G in the dirt or turf, he feels the strength his grandma had– someone who never lost life.
Just like the baseballs that soar off his bat.