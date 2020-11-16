BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 1934.JPG
LSU linebacker Jabril Cox has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the event announced Monday evening.

Cox, a 6-foot-4, 231-pound graduate transfer from North Dakota State, is LSU's third-leading tackler with 31 total tackles, adding 4½ tackles for loss and a sack.

The senior from Kansas City, Missouri, returned an interception for a touchdown in LSU's season-opener against Mississippi State, and he recovered a fumble against Missouri.

The Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 30, 2021. The game will broadcast on NFL Network at a time to be announced.

