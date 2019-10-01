Former LSU All-American Mondo Duplantis came up short in his quest for a gold medal but still secured the silver Tuesday at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 19-year-old Duplantis, who finished ninth in the 2017 World Championships in London, improved seven spots in a duel with American Sam Kendricks.

Both cleared 19 feet, 7 inches on their third and final attempts at that height to separate themselves from the other 10 men who made it through the qualification round held Saturday.

But Kendricks, the American record-holder and reigning world champion, earned a second gold medal when he prevailed on fewer misses.

He and Duplantis, who represents his mother's homeland of Sweden, survived an intense competition that was held on a sweltering evening. At the end of the event, it was 90 degrees with a feel-like temperature of 107.

Kendricks had six total misses, which allowed him to pass on his final attempt after Duplantis was unsuccessful on his third try at 19-9 and finished with eight misses.

Duplantis, the World U20 record-holder, was vying for a gold medal just two years after becoming the youngest men's pole vault finalist in World Championships history.

Kendricks cleared at six different heights, while Duplantis made five bars.

The difference came when Kendricks sailed over the bar at 19-5 on his first attempt, while Duplantis missed twice before clearing that height.

At that point, Kendricks had two misses and Duplantis three. They each missed twice at 19-7 before successful clearances extended the competition with the bar moving to 19-9.

It was just the fifth individual medal earned by a current or former LSU athlete at the outdoor worlds, which are held every other year — the year before and the year after the Olympics.

Canada's Glenroy Gilbert raced to a silver medal in the 100 meters in 1995, American Walter Davis was the gold medalist in the triple jump in 2005 and also won bronze in 2007, and Trinidad and Tobago's Kelly-Ann Baptiste took bronze in the 100 in 2011.

Tuesday's event followed form as Kendricks, a former Ole Miss standout, and Duplantis, who competed at LSU for one season before turning pro in June, were 1-2 in the world rankings going into the meet.

Poland's Piotr Lisek, who is third in the current world rankings, settled for the bronze with a best of 19-3.

Also Tuesday, former LSU star Vernon Norwood began his bid for an individual medal in the heats of the 400 meters.

Representing the USA, Norwood was third in his heat in 45.59 seconds. With that finish, the Morgan City native automatically qualified for the semifinals to be held at 12:35 p.m. CDT Wednesday.