FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jay Ward's deflection won the game. The LSU cornerback dove, and his stretching hand partially blocked a 44-yard Arkansas field goal attempt that would have likely sent the game to overtime.
The flopping football spun downward and landed in the end zone, securing LSU's 27-24 victory at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, which vindicated a rocky performance by a depleted LSU defense that nearly saw the team's two-score lead evaporate.
Instead, LSU (3-3) has evened its record with a win the program needed.
LSU's offense broke out of stagnation to produce its lead.
True freshman quarterback TJ Finley began his first game-winning drive at LSU's own 33. It started with a targeting call, the disqualification of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, who hit Kayshon Boutte illegally.
Three Ty Davis-Price runs led LSU to the Arkansas 25, and Finley hit tight end Arik Gilbert on the run for a 16-yard reception to the Razorbacks 8.
Three plays later, Finley patiently waited and delivered a 13-yard touchdown to Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone.
LSU led 27-24 with 3:59 left in the game.
Take a breath. Can we reflect for a moment?
Things were going so well, oh so well for LSU and its troubled defense before problems began to rain down upon the Tigers like the deluge that drenched Razorback Stadium in Saturday's game.
There were sacks. There were multiple forced three-and-outs. There were turnovers and fortunate breaks.
LSU was bouncing back from its season's poor start, leaping like linebacker Jabril Cox, who snagged a first-half interception in the middle of the field and returned it to the Arkansas 1.
A play later, a Ty Davis-Price touchdown run later, the Tigers were leading by two scores in the second quarter. There was energy surging through the team, an enthusiasm absent during their beatdown at Auburn on Halloween — a game that felt so long ago after a three-week break that included a scheduled bye and the postponement of the Alabama game.
Then Arkansas and its graduate transfer quarterback, Feleipe Franks, began to exploit LSU's depleted secondary.
Eli Ricks, LSU's starting true freshman cornerback, was ejected from the game due to a targeting call in the second quarter.
Franks attacked Ricks' replacement, sophomore Jay Ward, twice: completing a 50-yard gain to Mike Woods, then throwing toward the sideline again and drawing a pass interference from Ward.
LSU nickel safety Cordale Flott then flipped positions with Ward, but it didn't matter. Franks then scrambled and dove for a 10-yard touchdown, drawing the Razorbacks within 17-14 with 3:44 left in the half.
"He hung in there," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Ward. "Jay's a tough young man."
Depth dove deeper.
LSU's All-American cornerback, Derek Stingley, took a knee to the helmet, according to LSU radio, and was removed from the game in the third quarter. Orgeron said after the game that he didn't have any further updates on Stingley's status.
Franks attacked again, this time taking aim at Flott. Woods caught a 29-yarder, a 50-yarder. The big gains pushed the Razorbacks to the LSU 1. The Tigers defense, now reeling, couldn't keep running back Trelon Smith out of the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Suddenly, Arkansas led 21-20 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the LSU offense was stagnant. It went three-and-out on its next drive. And Franks ended the quarter with a 51-yard bomb to TJ Hammonds, testing Stingley's replacement, true freshman Dwight McGlothern.
All at once, the LSU defense's bad habits were coming back. The long pass plays. The open running lanes. Hammonfs rushed for 29 yards through a wide hole to the LSU 6.
And then the sky opened up. Rain poured down.
Franks, scrambling on third-and-goal, slipped for a loss of two yards. The slip was fortuitous for LSU. The Razorbacks settled for a 22-yard field goal and led 24-20 with 12:42 left in the game.
LSU's offense had its chance to win.
Save for one busted play, LSU's defense showed more poise and discipline during the first half.
Discipline has been at the root of LSU's defensive issues. Blown coverages, misalignments and outright confusion plagued the Tigers in losses to Auburn, Missouri and Mississippi State, when those offenses gained chunks of yardage on explosive plays for a combined average of 8.05 yards per play.
The Razorbacks broke through LSU's defense once in the first half, using a rub route that has done damage to the Tigers secondary before.
Arkansas' Woods, lined up wide to the right, ran inward and collided his defender, Stingley, into Flott, who was covering Treylon Burks. The pick play freed Burks on the sideline for a wide-open, 65-yard touchdown reception that set Arkansas ahead 7-3 with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
Aside from the touchdown, LSU's defense showed vast improvements, particularly on the defensive front. LSU's defense only surrendered 4.7 yards per play in the other first-half plays, and Arkansas went three-and-out on four first-half drives.
It was clear from the first drive that Arkansas wanted to attack the sideline and LSU's linebackers, which has been a weakness this season.
Micah Baskerville, starting for the second straight game in place of Damone Clark, helped force a swing pass out of bounds for a short gain on the game's first play. Then, defensive end Ali Gaye batted down a third-down pass that was headed toward the sideline.
On the second drive, Flott appropriately filled a hole and stopped running back Trelon Smith for no gain. Baskerville showed patience on an option play, taking the running back pitch away and forcing Franks inside for a short gain. That produced a long third down, an incomplete pass and another Razorbacks punt.
All half, Arkansas could not find room to run. The Razorbacks gained only 32 yards rushing on 13 carries. An aggressive defensive line continued to pressure Franks. Defensive end Andre Anthony folded Franks on a punt-forcing, sack from behind.
Paired with Cox's interception, it appeared the Tigers defense was on its way toward a vindicating performance.
On the final drive, the LSU defense salvaged what could have been a brutal collapse.