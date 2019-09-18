LSU will be wearing purple uniforms again when the No. 4 Tigers (3-0) play at Vanderbilt (0-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. because the Commodores are wearing an alternate uniform.

The Vanderbilt uniform has a white base with black sleeves, which would match up with the traditional white jerseys that LSU wears. The Southeastern Conference asked that the Tigers wear their purple alternates, an LSU official said, and the football team will wear the purple uniforms once more against Utah State before shelving them for the rest of the season.

LSU wore the purple uniforms in its 65-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday — a game in which the Tigers also eschewed their traditional gold helmets for white ones, resembling a look that the team wore when it was upset 24-21 by Troy in 2017.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the players enjoyed the newer look, but he has not decided what helmets they'll wear at Vanderbilt.

"Our guys liked it," Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the weekly SEC teleconference. "I'm a traditionalist. I like the traditional uniform. But sometimes we're going to have to go on the road. I think this week, we're gonna have to wear purple. So that's what we'll have to do. We'll see what helmet we wear this week, which one looks best. I'll surprise the guys toward the end of the week."

Other notes from the SEC teleconference:

Orgeron said there was still no official word on suspended offensive lineman Ed Ingram, who was scheduled to appear in Dallas County court Monday due to a 2018 arrest on alleged aggravated sexual assault.

Sophomore pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is now "doubtful" to play against Vanderbilt, Orgeron said. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound outside linebacker was "questionable" to play on Monday, and he did not play against Northwestern State.

Nashville, the home of Vanderbilt, is considered the country music capitol of the world. Orgeron said he's a big country music fan, particularly of Tim McGraw. Orgeron and McGraw both co-starred in the blockbuster hit The Blind Side. "I wanted him to come to the game," Orgeron said. "He's out of town. We called his agent. He's a big LSU fan. I want to get him, obviously, to a game. But I like mostly all country music."

