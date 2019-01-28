The LSU gymnastics team remained locked in at No. 5 in this week’s national rankings despite coming off its best back-to-back performances of the season.
The Tigers (2-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) won 197.450-196.850 Friday at Alabama, their highest score of the young 2019 campaign. LSU scored a 197.425 two weeks ago at home in a loss to now No. 2 Florida.
LSU’s season average improved to 196.981 but kept the Tigers behind No. 4 Utah (197.238). This despite the fact LSU’s past two scores are higher than any single score posted by the Utes in 2019 (197.375).
The Tigers are weighed down by their two sub-197 scores to start the season, a 196.775 in a win over California in their Jan. 4 season opener and a 196.275 in a loss the following week at Auburn.
Oklahoma continues to rank No. 1 with an average of 197.713, followed by Florida (197.492) and UCLA (197.488). Georgia is No. 6 at 196.435, while Denver (196.267), Alabama (196.169), Boise State (196.142) and Michigan (196.113) round out the top 10.
LSU hosts No. 30 North Carolina State at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will be shown streaming online only on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com or the Watch ESPN app. The Wolfpack (5-1) comes in with an average of 194.169 off a season high Friday in a 195.200-194.650 win at North Carolina.
Individually, LSU’s Sarah Finnegan continues to rank as one of the nation’s top all-around gymnasts. The senior ranks No. 3 nationally in the all-around, No. 4 on floor, No. 7 on uneven bars, No. 10 on balance beam and tied for 11th on vault. This despite a 9.95 start value on her vault routine instead of a 10 to protect an ankle injury.
LSU junior Kennedi Edney is tied for No. 8 on bars and No. 12 nationally on all-around. At Alabama she tied with Finnegan for the all-around title with scores or 39.625 and won the vault title with a 9.925. Finnegan also won on floor with a 9.95.