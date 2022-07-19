ATLANTA — Alabama players earned more than $3 million through name, image and likeness deals over the past year, coach Nick Saban said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference media days.
Saban, whose comments this spring about Texas A&M’s use of NIL in recruiting led to a public spat with Jimbo Fisher, said he supported players’ ability to profit through endorsement deals.
“Name, image and likeness is not an issue for us at Alabama,” Saban said. “Our players, I think, did better than anybody in the country last year.”
While coaches and players rarely reveal the financial details behind NIL deals, this was the second time Saban shared a specific number. At a Texas high school coaches convention last year, Saban said quarterback Bryce Young had almost $1 million in marketing deals before he started a game.
“I'm all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves,” Saban said.
Saban did express concern over the lack of guardrails around NIL, a hot-button topic throughout college football.
Speaking broadly, he pointed to issues with competitive balance, recruiting inducements, transparency and protecting players with “more and more people that are trying to get between the player and the money.” He suggested rules for agents similar to those in the NFL.
“Don't think that what I'm saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we're one of the haves,” Saban said. “Everybody in college football cannot do these things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever, how they distribute money to players.
"Those are the concerns that I have in terms of how we place guidelines around this so that we can maintain a competitive balance.”
On the other side
When LSU hosts Alabama this fall, former cornerback Eli Ricks will play on the visiting team.
Ricks transferred to Alabama after spending the last two years at LSU. In 16 career games, he recorded five interceptions and six pass breakups. Ricks then underwent season-ending surgery on a torn labrum in October.
Senior defensive back Jordan Battle said Ricks struggled with the playbook when he first arrived at Alabama, but he improved after working “quite a bit” with cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.
“He got acclimated very quickly,” Battle said.
Ricks, a freshman All-American, has a reputation as one of the most talented cornerbacks in the SEC. Asked for a matchup he looked forward to this fall, Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo named Ricks because his skill set would pose a challenge.
“He was one of the best cornerbacks I've played against,” LSU sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech said, “and I've played against some pretty good people.”
LSU’s player representatives at media days — Bech, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and edge rusher BJ Ojulari — wished Ricks the best. These days, they are used to players changing schools. Jones himself transferred last spring from Clemson.
“It's not the best to see him go to Alabama,” Jones said, jokingly, “but I'm glad for him. I hope he has a great year.”
Dance, dance
Ever since Brian Kelly danced with quarterback Walker Howard and tight end Danny Lewis while he recruited them to LSU, jokes about his moves have followed. They continued this week at media days.
The ribbing started with commissioner Greg Sankey. As he introduced Kelly, Sankey said he recently took dancing lessons with his youngest daughter for her wedding.
“My dancing lessons are not on video,” Sankey said. “Brian has had his dancing on video. But when a five-star quarterback asks you to dance, you dance.”
The comments didn’t stop Tuesday. When asked what makes Kelly a successful coach, former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea cracked, “Well, he's a great dancer.” Lea, the head coach at Vanderbilt, then praised Kelly’s methodology.
Later, a reporter asked Mississippi State coach Mike Leach who has the best dance moves in the conference. Leach danced with players in the locker room last season after a win over Auburn.
“Let’s think this through,” Leach said. “I don’t know, you’ve got to give coach Kelly an A for effort. But I do think it was more effort than ability.”
Leach gave the title to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. The morning before his appearance at media days, South Carolina filmed a video of him dancing to “Turn My Swag On” by Soulja Boy with players. The viral video took three takes, Beamer said.
“I was a little bit taken aback because one of our players thought I needed to hear the song,” Beamer said. “I knew what the song was and I knew what the words were. I'm not that old.”
Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.