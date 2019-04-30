It's an exciting time to be an LSU football fan.

The Tigers landed their second five-star commitment in the 2020 class on Saturday, giving LSU the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Head coach Ed Orgeron picked up another big commitment Monday from four-star linebacker Antoine Sampah, adding to its stacked class.

While speaking on 104.5's Off the Bench on Tuesday, Orgeron commented on the program's recruiting success without naming recruits, per NCAA rules.

"We have a national brand, " Orgegon said. "LSU has always had a national brand. We've reached out - we've done a good job reaching out and getting certain commits early. Those guys have been doing a great job recruiting for us, recruiting their class."

LSU has 14 verbal commitments, 11 of which are out of state prospects.

The Tigers' three in state commitments are ranked in the top 13 prospects from Louisiana, according to 247 Sports. More than half of the state's top 10 prospects are considered strong leans to sign at LSU.

"(Louisiana) is always gonna be our priority," Orgeron said. "We're gonna get the best players in the state of Louisiana to play for LSU."

Orgeron said LSU has been recruiting the offensive and defensive line for two years but that those areas will be a priority the remaining recruiting period.

You can listen to the full interview here.