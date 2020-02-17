Before he threw his first warmup pitch on the mound inside Alex Box Stadium last Saturday, redshirt sophomore Nick Storz took a deep breath.
Storz had not pitched in a game since May 9, 2018, his career paused by injuries, surgeries and rehab. But at last, against Indiana on opening weekend, Storz threw his first inning in almost two years. Helped by a double play, he didn’t allow a run.
“We all talked to him after,” redshirt sophomore AJ Labas said. “We were like, 'Hey, how'd you feel?' He was happy to be back out there. He can go out there and pitch the way he knows how the rest of the year.”
Storz was not the only LSU pitcher to return to the mound. Sophomore Jaden Hill and Labas also pitched after missing almost the entire 2019 season, and as LSU approaches its next game against Southern on Tuesday, the Tigers have a full, healthy pitching staff.
“Just to see them healthy and pitching was an exciting thing for me,” coach Paul Mainieri said.
Labas started the second game of LSU’s doubleheader on Saturday, his first start since facing Auburn the final series of the 2018 regular season. Labas had undergone shoulder surgery last February. When he returned, he pitched better than anyone during fall practice.
Labas felt excited as the first series approached. He had waited more than a year to get back on the mound. After walking the leadoff hitter, Labas cruised until he allowed a one-out triple in the third inning. He hit the next batter.
With runners on the corners, Labas surrendered a fly ball deep to center field. One run scored as sophomore Giovanni DiGiacomo caught the ball against the wall.
“The two balls they hit to center field, I left them up a little bit,” Labas said. “Other than that, I thought I threw really good tonight.”
Labas retired the next five batters he faced, but after allowing back-to-back singles in the fifth inning, LSU replaced him with sophomore Chase Costello. Indiana scored twice before Costello recorded the third out. The runs were charged to Labas, who lasted 4 ⅓ innings while allowing three runs.
As his fastball sat around 92 mph — a few ticks higher than his freshman season — Labas kept the ball down throughout his start. He induced ground ball outs and struck out four batters, continuing the approach he used since high school.
“He pitched really well,” Mainieri said. “His stat line didn't look as good as he necessarily pitched.”
Though Mainieri hoped to use Hill at the end of the game, Hill soon entered in the sixth inning as LSU tried to keep the score close.
“Oh Lord,” Hill said. “I'm back.”
Hill made two weekend starts last year before straining the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right arm, an injury that ended his season. He felt somewhat lightheaded as he warmed up, but he settled down after a couple pitches.
Though Hill walked one batter, he also struck out three hitters on 97 mph fastballs. The velocity electrified his teammates.
“I thought what Jaden Hill did,” Mainieri said, “we should all feel very blessed to have witnessed that.”
As Hill builds his endurance, LSU hopes to increase his workload. After he pitched two scoreless frames, Mainieri stopped himself from using Hill for another inning.
With Hill, Labas and Storz healthy again and able to contribute, LSU has its full pitching staff this season. Their first outing erased their jitters, clearing them to approach the next step in their development.
“I want to stay healthy and do whatever I can to help the team,” Hill said. “If it's one inning, two innings, one out, 10 outs — I just want to help.”