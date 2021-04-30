With spring semester classes and a week of final exams behind them, the LSU track and field teams close out the regular-season portion of their outdoor schedule Saturday.
Coach Dennis Shaver’s men’s and women’s teams, which both hold down the No. 1 spot in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s performance-based computer rankings, will welcome eight other schools in for the LSU Invitational.
LSU’s third consecutive home meet and fourth in five weeks gets under way at 9:30 a.m. with field events and continue at noon with track events at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Joining LSU are Southeastern Conference foes Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Ole Miss, along with UNO, Tulane, Memphis and Xavier of New Orleans.
For LSU, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Ole Miss, Saturday’s meet will be the final tuneup for rhe SEC championships to be held May 13-15 in College Station, Texas.
LSU will honor 17 athletes with a senior recognition ceremony during the 3,000 meters event shortly after 3 p.m.
Among the home team’s competitors Saturday are former NCAA champions JuVaughn Harrison, Rayvon Grey and Lisa Gunnarsson.
Harrison, the reigning indoor and outdoor champion in the long jump and high jump, will compete in the high jump, while Grey, the 2019 long jump champ, and Gunnarrson, who won the indoor pole vault title in March, lead the list of entrants in their specialties.
Several LSU athletes who are ranked inside the top-10 on the NCAA’s performance list will be competing Saturday, while some others will get an extra week of rest in order to be fresh for the postseason.
Damion Thomas is the national leader in the 110-meter hurdes and teammate Eric Edwards has the nation’s fifth-best time this spring with Alia Armstrong ranking sixth in the women’s 100 hurdles.
Also appearing are Abigail O’Donoghue, who ranks second nationally in the women’s high jump, and Jake Norris and Jon Nerdal, who are fourth and sixth in the hammer throw.
After Saturday's meet, Shaver's teams will compete in the SEC championships (May 13-15), the NCAA first and seconds rounds (May 27-29) and NCAA championships (June 9-12).