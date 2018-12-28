For the third consecutive game since letting a big second-half lead slip away at Houston, the LSU basketball team was challenged after halftime Friday night.
For the third game in a row, Will Wade’s team refused to let another one get away.
UL-Monroe trimmed a nine-point halftime deficit to two, then hit three loud 3-pointers in a row after falling behind by 15 points before LSU was able to pull away for an 81-69 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The win in its final nonconference tuneup was the third in a row for LSU (10-3) going into its Southeastern Conference schedule, which begins Jan. 8 when the Tigers host Alabama.
Since falling to Houston after building a 15-point lead just a minute into the second half on Dec. 12, LSU has staved off gritty second-half runs by St. Mary’s, Furman and UL-Monroe.
LSU had five players score in double figures.
Naz Reid led the way with 19, while Skylar Mays, who rattled home a long 3-point shot from the right wing 2 seconds before halftime, scored 14.
Emmitt Williams chipped in with 12, while Tremont Waters and Ja’vonte Smart finished with 11 and 10, respectively.
“I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” the 6-foot-10 Reid said after scoring most of his points from close range. “They were giving me the ball inside and they cleared the lane for me to go in. They put me in position to score.”
“In the past four games, Naz was shooting 19 of 29 (on two-point field-goal attempts),” Wade said. “He’s done a really good job of getting in there and finishing in the pain area.”
Daishon Smith topped UL-Monroe (7-5) with a game-high 22 points and Michael Ertel finished with 21. They combined to go 6 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc while UL-Monroe was 9 of 24 as a team.
Reid had a game-high 12 rebounds to post his first career double-double and added four blocks, while Waters also had a double-double with 10 assists — his third double-digit assist game this season.
“Coming into the game, coach Wade said I was going to be a difficult matchup because they pretty much have all guards and their big man can play the three,” Waters said. “I felt like I did a pretty good job … I wasn’t perfect.”
“Tre played really well,” Wade said. “I thought Naz played his best game of the year. … I thought he was awesome.”
In the starting lineup for the first time in three games, Waters came close to notching his first triple-double when he matched his career-high in getting eight of LSU’s 12 steals.
Seven of Waters’ takeaways came in the first half when LSU took a 42-33 lead to the locker room on Mays’ big 3-point shot.
But UL-Monroe, which went into the game ranked ninth in Division I in 3-point field-goal accuracy at 40.6 percent, didn’t go quietly.
After Travis Munnings scored from close range to start the second half, Smith and Ertel buried back-to-back 3s while LSU got only one of two free throws from Reid.
That made it a two-point game with 18:20 left before Reid scored eight quick points, Mays had a pull-up jumper and Marlon Taylor had a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Waters to get it back to nine at 55-46.
LSU pushed the lead to 15 when Waters made it 67-52 on a drive to the basket to cap an 18-7 run before Tyree White, Ertel and Jontray Harris poured in three 3-pointers in succession to make it 67-61.
But Mays hit a basket and Williams scored after a scramble under the goal, then a Williams dunk finished off a 10-0 run that helped LSU close it out.
“It was a game goal: Get the bigs involved inside,” said Reid, who got five of his 12 rebounds on the offensive glass. “Offensively and defensively, we had to involve ourselves.”