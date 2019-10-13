aca.ullfootball.0.022.JPG

Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, shown on the sideline during the Bulldogs' season opener with UL in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Aug. 31, has seen his team drop three of its past four games going into Saturday's matchup with LSU in Starkville, Miss.

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: CBS

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 74-35-3

LAST MEETING: LSU 19, Mississippi State 3 (Oct. 20, 2018 in Baton Rouge)

ON MISSISSIPPI STATE

RECORD: 3-3, 1-2 SEC

RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Kansas State 31-24, defeated Kentucky 28-13, lost to Auburn 56-23, lost to Tennessee 20-10

ON THE BULLDOGS OFFENSE

LEADERS: Quarterback Garrett Shrader, running back Kylin Hill, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell.

Despite the presence of Hill, who is second in the SEC in rushing at 101.5 yards a game, the Bulldogs aren't hitting on all cylinders. Shrader, a freshman, replaced an injured Tommy Stevens, but MSU ranks 109th of 130 FBS teams in averaging 184.2 passing yards. Mitchell is good, but he's their lone weapon in the passing game.

ON THE BULLDOGS DEFENSE

LEADERS: Linebacker Errol Thompson, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, safety Brian Cole.

State had some heavy losses in the NFL draft this spring and it's showing now. After leading the nation in fewest yards allowed and finishing second in scoring defense in 2018, the Bulldogs are giving up 131 more yards (394.0, 68th) and twice as many points (27.2, 67th) a game than last season.

RUMBLINGS

After laying an egg against a poor Tennessee team, it won't be a fun week in Starkville. Joe Moorhead was an offensive guru at Penn State, but it's not working for him yet at State. His team is 11-8 with a 5-6 mark in the SEC.

