Maybe you've seen it by now. Maybe not. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher grabbed starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson's face mask and pushed him after Dodson got into it with an Arkansas player in the second half of the Aggies' 24-17 win against Arkansas in Arlington, Texas.
Jimbo is not pleased. pic.twitter.com/JMvlk9zDEb— Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) September 29, 2018
After the game Dodson took to Twitter to defend his coach's actions, saying "I'm in. Coach (Fisher) is an amazing coach, he did the right thing. I let my emotions get the best of me at that certain moment. My teammates and this University (need) me. That's why he was so upset! He'll have my back no matter what."
Said Fisher after the game: "I don't need that guy out there pushing and shoving, getting in a fight in the game. Lose one of our best players on defense and our team leader, that’s great. Learn to put your pride away and go on the sideline. There ain’t no sense to go out there and push and shove and do dumb things out there when you’re locked in on the game."
Two high-profile former LSU players don't approve of Fisher's stunt, though.
Former Tiger defensive linemen and current ESPN analysts Booger McFarland and Marcus Spears agreed Fisher's actions were unnecessary.
"When I grew up this was normal football however times have changed and just as rules of the game have evolved so has how (you) treat players," McFarland tweeted. "Rod Marinelli is one of the toughest most demanding coaches on earth and he does it w/out touching players. Be better Jimbo .. (you're) paid to be."
Spears, who played at LSU while Fisher was the Tigers' offensive coordinator under then-coach Nick Saban, engaged fans in a back-and-forth on Twitter, calling the episode "disrespectful" and "wrong."
Everything he knows that player ain’t gonna hit him back! The setting the optics and all that goes along with cameras bottom line is don’t put ya hands on another man https://t.co/dMjEI9101h— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 30, 2018
---
Man I played football 25 years and never got hands out on me I get it some coaches do it and feel the need my advice is for them to just be careful you may get the one you looking for https://t.co/czbWMnj6mW— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 30, 2018
---
Was coached hard as hell and cursed at as well but never had hands put on me and I turned out ok https://t.co/RS91sikgSf— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 30, 2018
A few highly regarded sports columnists echoed McFarland and Spears' opinions, including the San Antonio Express-News' Mike Finger and The Dallas Morning News' Kevin Sherrington.
Fisher is in the first year of an unprecedented guaranteed 10-year contract at A&M that pays him $7.5 million annually.