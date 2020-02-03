If all goes well, the LSU basketball team could have guard Charles Manning back on the court in the next week or week and a half.
Coach Will Wade said Monday that Manning continues to progress nicely following the surgery he had on Jan. 16 to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal on his right foot.
Manning was injured late in the first half of a Jan. 14 game at Texas A&M and has missed the past five games. He had surgery to have a screw inserted into his foot two days later.
At the time, Wade said Manning, a reliable defender who played in 16 games and was averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds as the first man off the LSU bench, would be sidelined about a month.
On Monday, Wade said Manning, who made the trip for the Texas game last weekend, won't accompany the team for Wednesday night's matchup at Vanderbilt so he can continue to rehab the injury.
"He's been doing some running, running on an underwater treadmill, shooting," Wade said. "At Vanderbilt, they don't have everything we need to do the rehab. We don't want him to miss a day and a half of rehab since we're leaving Tuesday afternoon."
Wade said the earliest Manning could be back is for next Tuesday night's home game against Missouri. If he's not ready then, he'd likely return Feb. 15 at Alabama.
"Charles has done a phenomenal job with the rehaab," Wade said. "He's in here three or four times a day working with the trainers."