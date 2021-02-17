The LSU basketball team’s midweek game with Ole Miss is officially off.
Three days after scheduling a fill-in game for the Tigers and Rebels, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning that the contest won’t be played.
No makeup date was announced for LSU and Ole Miss game, which was one of three scheduled for Thursday that were postponed by the inclement weather.
Also scrapped were the Mississippi State at Auburn and Alabama at Texas A&M contests.
The league also postponed four women's games that were to set for Thursday — including LSU's matchup with No. 12 Kentucky in Lexington.
LSU officials announced it will now play Kentucky at 1 p.m. Friday although the SEC didn't list a makeup date. The game will be available online at SEC Network+.
The LSU men's team's next game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday against Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be televised by ESPN.
More ice and snow is expected in the Oxford, Mississippi, area Wednesday and Thursday, further making travel virtually impossible.
Most major roads and streets are already iced-over after Winter Storm Uri pounded northern Mississippi on Sunday night and Monday.
The SEC decided Sunday to have LSU play at Ole Miss for the second time this season on Wednesday night, but that was pushed back to a 4 p.m. Thursday tip hoping weather conditions would improve.
But with a second wave of ice and snow forecast for the area, getting LSU to Oxford was going to be iffy at best.
LSU coach Will Wade said on his weekly radio show Tuesday night that the Oxford and Tupelo airports were shut down completely.
He said they were exploring the possibility of flying to Memphis, which would have required a 78-mile bus ride over icy roads.
Also, Wade said getting back to Baton Rouge late Thursday night would be iffy and a return on Friday would have been likely — just more than 24 hours before the Tigers are to play Auburn.
Uri bombarded a large portion of the SEC’s footprint — from Missouri to Texas and over to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
The ice isn't going away in Oxford anytime soon as the temperature isn't expected to get above freezing until Friday, according to the Oxford Eagle.
Lafayette County, which is where Oxford is located, is under a winter storm watch until 6 p.m. Thursday.