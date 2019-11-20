Notes on a golf scorecard while filling a beautiful fall day with writing and impeachment hearings instead of cursing yet another thinly-bladed 9-iron shot …

… How whopping a favorite is LSU over Arkansas? The Tigers opened the week as a 44½-point choice and have settled in at 43, as lots of punters have figured that’s a huge number to cover — even if you’re talking a No. 1-ranked team facing a team that just fired its coach.

Still, it’s a staggering spread. It is believed to be the biggest spread for a Southeastern Conference game since 1978. Advocate research and the folks at BetOnline.ag say it’s the biggest LSU has been a favorite in an SEC game since our paper started running point spreads in 1979.

And it’s not even close. Before this, the most LSU was favored by was in 2006, when the Tigers were a 34-point choice over Mississippi State. The Tigers won but didn’t cover, 48-17. Personally, I think LSU hopes it can empty its bench to the point where it wins handily but allows Arkansas to sneak in under the number.

LSU football practice report (Nov. 20): Grant Delpit absent, Thaddeus Moss returns Junior safety Grant Delpit did not practice for the third straight day as LSU returned to the field on Wednesday afternoon, and coach Ed Orgeron said he doesn’t know if Delpit will be ready for Arkansas this weekend.

… I think former Arkansas coach Chad Morris tanked on purpose so he wouldn’t have to do that “Callin’ the hogs” thing ever again.

… Someone asked LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference whether LSU indeed brought the Magnolia Bowl trophy (and I use the term “trophy” loosely) back to Baton Rouge after beating Ole Miss 58-37 in Oxford. Chuckling, Coach O confirmed they did, though according to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, initially the trophy was left on the field.

I can’t imagine why. The thing looks like it was made in wood shop class in high school. And it got a B-minus.

… This week brings us the long-ballyhooed “Battle for the Golden Boot,” the heaviest, most garish prize this side of the Las Vegas strip. The gold-plated monstrosity means something to both teams, who at risk of life and limb and herniated discs rush over to grab the trophy from the other team’s sideline the years it changes hands and parade off the field with it.

No one let Joe Burrow try to lift it, whatever you do.

My favorite anecdote about “The Boot” came from LSU running back Terrence Magee in 2014. After three straight losses, Arkansas blanked the Tigers 17-0 on a frigid night in Fayetteville (Is there any other kind? Not in my recollection). The Razorbacks raced to the LSU sideline to grab the trophy as if it were a wedding cake and they hadn’t eaten in three days.

“Those guys were hungry,” Magee said. “You could see it. Most of the time they shake hands afterward, but they just went for the trophy.”

… If this week in the SEC were a dog, let’s just say it wouldn’t be contending for top honors in the Westminster Kennel Club show. It would be trying to stay out of the pound.

By far the best game is Texas A&M at Georgia, with the Aggies trying to extend their four-game winning streak — Georgia will be the best team they’ve played in that string by a mile — and the Bulldogs trying to keep their top-four College Football Playoff ranking. Second place goes to Tennessee at Missouri (both 5-5), while LSU-Arkansas gets the bronze.

Not that Tigers-Razorbacks is a great matchup (See point spread, enormous). But it at least is an SEC West game that must be played. The rest of the schedule: Western Carolina at Alabama; Samford (not Stanford) at Auburn; East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt; UT-Martin at Kentucky; and Abilene Christian at Mississippi State. Florida, Ole Miss and South Carolina are off, which is the equivalent of playing Abilene Christian or East Tennessee State.

Whew. That’s a lot of stinkers. And athletic directors wonder why they can’t fill their stadiums anymore.

Ed Orgeron: Michael Divinity not eligible until the national championship game The national championship game is the earliest LSU linebacker Michael Divinity could play again, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.

… Nick Saban showed his human side this week in the wake of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury. But perhaps because he is so out of practice, Saban’s sentiments came out, well, awkwardly.

Saban stood up at a news conference Monday to say Tua was one of the four or five players in his career he actually loved as people. It’s great praise for Tagovailoa, and who would say it’s not well deserved. But what about the thousands of others who have played for Saban over the years? Are they just slabs of meat?

Saban didn’t elaborate, but it does make you wonder who those other three or four are, and if any are from his five seasons at LSU. I’ll wager one of them is former All-American defensive end and current ESPN/SEC Network commentator Marcus Spears because, well, who doesn’t love Marcus Spears?

… Lastly, I’m taking a cue from Smiley Anders and am again asking your help on ways Burrow has burrowed his way into your lives. An amusing sign. A new pet named Joe (getting some early traction with that one). A Joe Burrow Blue Collar (instead of blue plate) Special at your favorite restaurant. If you’ve got a documented — and hopefully entertaining — story, email me at srabalais@theadvocate.com. Thanks.