WHO: LSU at Texas
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
TV: None
STREAMING: Longhorn Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM
RECORDS: LSU 8-0, Texas 7-3
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Texas — So. RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.64 ERA, 14.0 IP, 3 BB, 15 K); LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (1-0, 5.19 ERA, 8.2 IP, 4 BB, 10 K)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has yet to lose this season, but it hasn't played a ranked team yet like Texas. How will the Tigers play against a quality opponent on the road? Coach Paul Mainieri said the outcome of this series — win or lose — won't define the season. However, the games will give LSU a chance to truly evaluate its team.