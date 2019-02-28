southernlsu.022819 HS 1505.JPG
Buy Now

LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (24) celebrates his three run home run in the first inning against Southern, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

TV: None

STREAMING: Longhorn Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM

RECORDS: LSU 8-0, Texas 7-3

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Texas — So. RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.64 ERA, 14.0 IP, 3 BB, 15 K); LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (1-0, 5.19 ERA, 8.2 IP, 4 BB, 10 K)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has yet to lose this season, but it hasn't played a ranked team yet like Texas. How will the Tigers play against a quality opponent on the road? Coach Paul Mainieri said the outcome of this series — win or lose — won't define the season. However, the games will give LSU a chance to truly evaluate its team.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments