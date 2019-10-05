lsufloridafootball.100718_4508
Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga, shown getting to and sacking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in their 2018 game in Gainesville, Fla., is one of the leaders of the Gators' star-studded defense.

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Florida Gators ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: Florida leads 33-29-3

LAST MEETING: Florida 27, LSU 19 (Oct. 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Fla.)

ON FLORIDA

RECORD: 6-0, 3-0 SEC

RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Kentucky 29-21, defeated Tennessee 34-3, defeated Towson 38-0, defeated Auburn 24-13

ON THE GATORS

LEADERS: Quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Freddie Swain.

Florida, which lost starter Felipe Franks to a season-ending ankle injury last month, got a big scare Saturday when Trask sprained his MCL. He returned, but he could be limited against LSU — if he plays. UF averages 424.3 total yards and Perine is a capable and exciting back who nets 4.7 yards per carry.

ON THE GATORS DEFENSE

LEADERS: Linebacker David Reese, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Reese is a tackling machine in the middle of a solid defense that has allowed just 93.0 rushing yards and 276.3 total yards a game. UF hasn't been hampered by the recent loss of Zuniga and Henderson to sprained ankles; Henderson returned against Auburn, Zuniga should be ready for LSU.

RUMBLINGS

Picked to finish second in the SEC East, Florida is indeed thriving under second-year Dan Mullen. It hasn't been pretty all the time with 13 giveaways, but the Gators are riding high after surviving their first big test of October.

