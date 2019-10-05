A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Florida Gators ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: Florida leads 33-29-3
LAST MEETING: Florida 27, LSU 19 (Oct. 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Fla.)
ON FLORIDA
RECORD: 6-0, 3-0 SEC
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Kentucky 29-21, defeated Tennessee 34-3, defeated Towson 38-0, defeated Auburn 24-13
ON THE GATORS
LEADERS: Quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Freddie Swain.
Florida, which lost starter Felipe Franks to a season-ending ankle injury last month, got a big scare Saturday when Trask sprained his MCL. He returned, but he could be limited against LSU — if he plays. UF averages 424.3 total yards and Perine is a capable and exciting back who nets 4.7 yards per carry.
ON THE GATORS DEFENSE
LEADERS: Linebacker David Reese, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, cornerback C.J. Henderson.
Reese is a tackling machine in the middle of a solid defense that has allowed just 93.0 rushing yards and 276.3 total yards a game. UF hasn't been hampered by the recent loss of Zuniga and Henderson to sprained ankles; Henderson returned against Auburn, Zuniga should be ready for LSU.
RUMBLINGS
Picked to finish second in the SEC East, Florida is indeed thriving under second-year Dan Mullen. It hasn't been pretty all the time with 13 giveaways, but the Gators are riding high after surviving their first big test of October.
Sheldon Mickles