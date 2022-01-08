Junior kicker Cade York announced on Saturday that he will forgo his senior year to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
"My career at LSU has been a dream come true and I hope to continue that dream at the next level," York said in a Twitter post. "With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior year to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Baton Rouge will always hold a special place in my heart and I will always bleed purple and gold."
Thank You & Forever LSU pic.twitter.com/ov4iG3ZsxF— Cade York (@YorkCade) January 9, 2022
During the 2020 season, York kicked a 57-yard field to secure the win over No. 6 Florida in December and secure the school record. He went 36-for-36 on PATs and connected on 18 of 21 field goals that season, earning second-team All-America honors by the AP and Football Writers Association of America and first-team All-SEC honors by coaches.
York made all 39 PATs during the 2021 season and went 15-for-18 on field goals, including a long of 56 yards against McNeese. He made three field goals that were 50 or more yards.
In October, Pro Football Network projected York as the top kicker in the NFL Draft.