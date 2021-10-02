LSU center Liam Shanahan had an errant snap on his team's opening drive, but the senior more than made up for it with quite the sell to convince the refs that Auburn committed a penalty.
It was late in the first quarter with LSU facing a 4th & 1 at the Auburn 23 when the Auburn nose tackle surged forward well ahead of the snap. In response, Shanahan immediately fell backward in dramatic fashion.
The tackle did make contact with Shanahan, but it was clear that the senior center put in quite the flop.
October 3, 2021
The refs quickly threw their flags, allowing LSU to get a first down without needing to run a play.
The drive ended with a 33-yard field goal by Cade York to give LSU a 10-0 lead with 13:35 left in the first.
Ric Flair would be proud of Shanahan's dramatic display.