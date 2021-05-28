After 15 seasons with LSU's baseball team, head coach Paul Mainieri is retiring.

The news broke Friday ahead of a 4:30 p.m. formal announcement press conference.

"It’s very difficult to leave a profession that I truly love, but I’m so grateful for the amazing opportunities that have been presented to me through the years," Mainieri said in a statement before the in-person announcement.

Watch the announcement and follow the coverage live below.

