After 15 seasons with LSU's baseball team, head coach Paul Mainieri is retiring.
Story: Paul Mainieri to retire after 15 seasons as LSU's baseball coach
The news broke Friday ahead of a 4:30 p.m. formal announcement press conference.
"It’s very difficult to leave a profession that I truly love, but I’m so grateful for the amazing opportunities that have been presented to me through the years," Mainieri said in a statement before the in-person announcement.
Watch the announcement and follow the coverage live below.
As soon as the news of Paul Mainieri's retirement broke, LSU baseball fans and former athletes took to social media to respond, congratulating…
Can't see the module below? Click here.