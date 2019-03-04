LSU freshman Gavin Dugas underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, coach Paul Mainieri said.

Dugas will miss up to eight weeks, putting his return sometime in late April.

Dugas hurt his thumb Feb. 24 sliding headfirst during the first inning against Bryant. He played the rest of the game — his first start — and went 1 for 2, walking twice, with an RBI.

LSU found out about the injury two days later. A doctor, who believed Dugas had torn a ligament, performed an MRI. Results of the test, viewed by a doctor and a radiologist, confirmed a torn ligament.

Dugas travelled to LSU’s series with Texas anyway. He ran the bases during warmups with a mitt on his left hand. He did not play.

Dugas, who hurt the same thumb sliding headfirst his sophomore year of high school, had asserted himself as a candidate to start at first base. Until he comes back, LSU will have freshmen Drew Bianco and Cade Beloso as its primary options at first base, the Tigers’ most fluid position so far.

Bianco started three of LSU's opening four games, but he has since played in a backup role.

Beloso started all three games against Texas. He entered the series batting .294, but he did not record a hit against the Longhorns during 13 at-bats. The Longhorns used a defensive shift against him.

“He hit some balls hard this weekend. He hit one about 9,000 miles and the wind blew it foul," Mainieri said. "The shift beat him a couple of times. He had a couple misplays at first base. Obviously, we need to tighten that up. I'm not down on Cade at all.”