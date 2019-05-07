LSU senior second baseman Shemiah Sanchez rode a late season hot streak onto the All-SEC softball first team the league announced Tuesday.
Sanchez earned one of seven honors by LSU players, the most since LSU won nine spots on the 2015 team. LSU finished third in the conference standings.
Third baseman Amanda Sanchez, pitcher Shelbi Sunseri and centerfielder Aliyah Andrews earned second team honors. Pitcher Shelby Wickersham and outfielder Savannah Stewart were named to the All-Freshman team and Andrews was honored with a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team.
“I feel totally blessed,” Sanchez said. “Honestly, it’s an amazing feeling to get recognized. The SEC is such a prestigious conference, and to be recognize as first team, that’s a blessing.”
Shemiah Sanchez was a clutch hitter for the Tigers, twice hitting go-ahead homers in Sunday games to give LSU series victories against Mississippi State and Kentucky. She leads LSU with 17 homers this season, one off the school record, after entering the season with nine career homers. She led the conference with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in SEC games, and batted .324 with an .817 slugging percentage, fourth in SEC play.
Shemiah Sanchez became the first LSU player to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games and had six multi-hit games in conference play. Her grand slam at Georgia helped LSU score a sweep in her home state.
Amanda Sanchez, a transfer from Missouri, batted .339 in SEC games with six homers and 19 RBIs. She led LSU in overall batting average with a .400 mark.
Sunseri was LSU’s most effective pitcher with five wins, including one shutout, and three saves in SEC play. She batted .329 with a league-leading eight doubles.
Andrews led the conference in runs scored with 23 and was second in stolen bases with 14, while batting .388 overall, second on the team. She also didn’t make an error in SEC play.
Stewart came on strong at the end of the season, batting .409 during the past three weeks and .327 overall. Wickersham went 3-0 in SEC play with a 2.43 earned run average. She pitched two complete games with one shutout.
“I was excited the other coaches in the league respect our players enough to give them that honor,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. It’s tough to get on those two teams. Our players are very deserving.”