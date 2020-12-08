How big are the expectations over the next few months for LSU sophomore golfer Ingrid Lindblad?
Her coach says think Year 2 of the Joe Burrow era with the Tigers.
“I got interviewed on the Golf Channel at our first tournament and said she’s our Joe Burrow,” LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion said.
“She puts up crazy good numbers every week. Her teammates love her and want to play for her. She makes the players around her better. You would have seen more of that last (season) before it got cut short (in March).”
As it turned out, Lindblad showed a lot. The Swedish golfer was named Southeastern Conference player and freshman of the year and was one of three finalists for The ANNIKA Award, given annually to the nation’s top women’s collegiate golfer.
After a strong fall campaign, Lindblad heads into an exciting new season as the world’s No. 4-ranked women’s amateur, starting with this week’s U.S. Women’s Open.
Lindblad tees off Thursday morning in the event at Champions Golf Club in northwest Houston. Also entered are former LSU golfers and current LPGA touring pros Austin Ernst, the 2011 NCAA champion, and Madelene Sagstrom, who is also from Sweden.
This will be the second major championship for Lindblad, who got in the field as a Monday qualifier in the 2019 Women’s British Open at Woburn.
“I’m excited for it,” Lindblad said. “Last year as a Monday qualifier, I learned quite a bit from that. I feel more prepared than I did last year.”
Later this month, Lindblad will play on the International team in the Arnold Palmer Cup, Dec. 21-23 in Orlando, Florida. Fellow LSU sophomore Latanna Stone will compete on the U.S. side in the Ryder Cup-styled event, which features both men’s and women’s collegiate players.
LSU’s spring golf schedule is still coming together as SEC schools try to deal with ongoing coronavirus considerations. But in April, Lindblad is already in the field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which will be held the weekend before the Masters tournament. Competitors will play two rounds March 31-April 1 at Champions Retreat in the Augusta, Georgia, area before the top 30 advance to the final round April 3 at Augusta National Golf Club.
“I hope we can play at Augusta,” Lindblad said. “We were supposed to play last year and it got canceled. But I’m excited for all of it.”
Like many tournaments in men’s and women’s golf, this year’s U.S. Women’s Open was moved from its traditional summer slot to December because of the pandemic. It will be played Thursday-Sunday on two courses at Champions Golf Club — Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit — to help deal with the fact that there are fewer daylight hours in which to compete.
Portions of the championship will be shown on the Golf Channel all four days and on NBC Saturday and Sunday.