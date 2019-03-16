NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The late Wayde Sims was honored as the LSU basketball team’s SEC Legend for 2019 at the conference tournament Friday afternoon.
His parents, Fay and Wayne Sims, accepted the award on his behalf before a standing ovation at halftime of the LSU-Florida quarterfinal game in Bridgestone Arena.
Wayde Sims was shot and killed in September, hours before LSU was set to begin preseason practice.
One trophy is theirs
Before the start of the game with Florida, LSU's players gathered at midcourt to accept the SEC regular-season championship trophy.
The Tigers won the SEC title outright with a 16-2 record and were the No. 1 seed in the tournament before falling to the Gators 76-73.
Another tough tournament
For the 16th year in a row, LSU failed to win two games in the conference tournament.
The last time the Tigers won two games was in 2003 when they went 2-1. They also went 2-1 the year before that.
But since its last two-win tournament, LSU is 8-16. The Tigers were 1-1 in the event eight times and were one-and-done eight times — including this season.
Did you notice?
Down three points with 1.2 seconds left against Florida, LSU put sophomore Will Reese in to throw the inbounds pass.
Reese, a former Tigers pitcher, was called upon in a similar instance in November in LSU’s game against Florida State.
He threw a pinpoint pass to Naz Reid near the top of the key, but Reid couldn't handle it as time expired.
Report: LSU-Tennessee ref sidelined
SEC on-court official Anthony Jordan has not been assigned to any league games since the LSU-Tennessee game on Feb. 23 and won't get to call any here, according to a report from a Knoxville, Tennessee, radio station.
Jordan earned notoriety after that game when a 2014 Facebook photo of him resurfaced, showing him holding up an LSU T-shirt on a trip to Spain.
Jordan told the SEC he did not mean to show favoritism toward any school.
The SEC issued a statement in February saying the photo wasn't “acceptable with our expectations,” but that Jordan “has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.”
SEC officials had no additional comment Friday on Jordan.