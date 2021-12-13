Even more than 50 years after he completed his record-setting playing career at LSU, “Pistol” Pete Maravich is still a highly marketable name.

An auction of Maravich memorabilia over the weekend netted over $160,000, including nearly $117,000 for the LSU letterman’s jacket he wore during his three seasons as a Tiger.

The auction was conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, went for $116,924. The rest of Maravich’s items brought a total of $43,243. They included his 1978 NBA All-Star game jersey, All-American plaques from all three seasons at LSU, and the jacket he wore in 1987 for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The items were all obtained directly from the Maravich family, according to the auction company. Pete Maravich died from heart failure in 1988 after playing a pickup basketball game in Pasadena, California. He was 40. LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center, known as “The House that Pete Built,” was named for him later that year.

After lengthy and heated meeting, LSU approves naming of Dale Brown Court inside PMAC The LSU board of supervisors approved a resolution Friday morning to name the basketball court after former men's coach Dale Brown, ending a lengthy and controversial push to put his name on the hardwood.

The all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, Maravich tallied 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU from 1967-70 (freshmen were not eligible to play then). Maravich also holds the records for most points per game for his career (44.2), and most points per game for a sophomore (43.8), junior (44.2) and senior (44.5). He was a consensus All-American selection all three seasons and was voted national player of the year in 1969 and 1970.

The Maravich auction items can be viewed online at www.greyflannelauctions.com.