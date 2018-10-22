LSU strong safety Grant Delpit has been named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, and placekicker Cole Tracy has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Delpit recorded two interceptions and a sack in LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, and he tied the game high with 10 tackles.
Tracy became the first player in LSU history to kick nine field goals in a two-game stretch, and he kicked four field goals against Mississippi State.
It is the fourth time of the season that Tracy has earned the weekly honor, and his 21 field goals this season are tied for third all-time in LSU history with with Drew Alleman (2012) with at least five games to play.