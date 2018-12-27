LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve linebacker Jared Small are available to play in the Tigers' New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl after the duo was involved in a fatal shooting during an attempted armed robbery in Baton Rouge last week, coach Ed Orgeron said late Thursday night.
The two players were trying to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson, 18, pulled out a weapon and demanded the players' belongings. One of the two players pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times.
The LSU players were questioned and released without arrest, and, as of last weekend, police said the case likely would go to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office as a self-defense shooting.
From Phoenix, where the team arrived late Thursday, Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire and Small have both received counseling and are prepared to play against Central Florida.
"It's a legal matter that's been taken care of," Orgeron said, minutes after the LSU team plane arrived at the Phoenix airport. "Clyde and Jared are two of the best young men on our football team. We believe in Clyde and Jared and we support them totally."
While Edwards-Helaire and Small are available to play, three others -- including a key defensive back -- won't play.
Orgeron said Kelvin Joseph, a key cog in a thin defensive secondary, and offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal have been suspended for violating team rules. Linebacker Travez Moore isn't with the team, Orgeron said, for "personal issues."
The news was the most recent hit to LSU's depth on defense.
Starting cornerbacks Greedy Williams, who declared for the NFL draft, and Kristian Fulton, who underwent ankle surgery at the end of the regular season, both are also unavailable for the Fiesta Bowl.
Joseph has played in 11 games this season, and he missed the Rice game with a hamstring injury before returning in the season finale against Texas A&M.
Kary Vincent and Terrence Alexander will start at cornerback for LSU, Orgeron said, and Jontre Kirklin, who flipped form corner to receiver midseason, will provide depth at corner.
Vincent and Alexander have played in all 12 games this season, rotating between corner and nickel safety and combining for 53 tackles.
Orgeron said he was proud of Vincent, whose father died Wednesday.
"Vincent obviously is hurting right now," Orgeron said. "Our thoughts to his mother and his whole family."
Starting nose tackle Ed Alexander has also declared for the NFL draft and will not play in the bowl game.
The plan to fill in for Alexander, Orgeron said Thursday, will be a rotation of freshman Tyler Shelvin, defensive end Glen Logan, true freshmen Dominic Livingston and Davin Cotton.
Both Livingston and Cotton can play in the Fiesta Bowl and still redshirt this season, and Shelvin used his redshirt last season.
Is Shelvin, who has a sack and a tackle for loss in five games, prepared to take on the starting role in such a high profile game?
"We're fixing to find out," Orgeron said.