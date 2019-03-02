TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After missing two games with an undisclosed illness, it appears LSU point guard Tremont Waters will be back for Saturday’s game with Alabama.
Waters was warming up with his teammates about 90 minutes before the 11 a.m. tipoff in Coleman Coliseum before ducking back into the team’s locker room.
Waters returned about 30 minutes later and went through stretching and shooting drills and looked ready to return to game action.
Waters is not in the starting lineup, however. Freshman Javonte Smart will get the call for the third game in a row in place of Waters.
LSU coach Will Wade said Friday before the team left for Tuscaloosa that Waters, his team's "safety blanket," will be ready for the matchup with Alabama.