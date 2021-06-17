LSU Texas Football
LSU kicker Cade York and cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced Thursday.

Stingley and York were named first-team All-America. Ricks was named second-team.

Stingley, a Dunham School graduate, has been a first-team All-America selection after both his freshman and sophomore seasons in Baton Rouge, and, if he is selected again after the 2021 season, he'll join former defensive back Tommy Casanova as LSU's only three-time first-team All-Americans in school history.

Stingley enters his junior season with the expectation that he will emerge as one of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL draft.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley led the Southeastern Conference and ranked No. 5 nationally with six interceptions. He missed three games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to sickness and injury, and he's expected to regain productiveness under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Ricks was named third-team All-America during his freshman season. He ranked second in the SEC with four interceptions in 2020 and returned two for touchdowns.

York was named second-team All-America after making 18-of-21 field goals in 2020, including a game-winning, 57-yard field goal in the final minute of a 37-34 win over Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound York enters his junior season ranked No. 5 in LSU history with 39 made field goals in his career. He already hold the school records for most made 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and in a single season (6).

2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams

First Team Offense

WR: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

TE: Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

OL: Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Evan Neal (Alabama), Thayer Munford (Ohio State)

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

QB: Sam Howell (North Carolina)

RB: Breece Hall (Iowa State), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

PK: Cade York (LSU)

First Team Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

LB: Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama), Mike Rose (Iowa State), Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma)

DB: Derek Stingley, Jr (LSU), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Brandon Joseph (Northwestern)

P: Lou Hedley (Miami)

KR: Marcus Jones (Houston)

Second Team Offense

WR: Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), George Pickens (Georgia)

TE: Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

OL: Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Cain Madden (Notre Dame), Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)

C: Colin Newell (Iowa State)

QB: Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

RB: Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas)

PK: Anders Carlson (Auburn)

Second Team Defense

DL: Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Micah McFadden (Indiana)

DB: Eli Ricks (LSU), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Kaiir Elam (Florida)

P: Jake Camarda (Georgia)

KR: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)

