Just minutes before LSU football officially named him as the 34th head coach for the program, Brian Kelly made some big changes to his Twitter profile.

Kelly, who is leaving Notre Dame after 12 seasons, now sports purple and gold LSU gear in his profile and cover photos.

His biography on the social media platform now reads "Head coach @LSUFootball" and a #GeauxTigers.

LSU made the official announcement around 8 a.m. Tuesday.