Brian Kelly header

New head football coach Brian Kelly's updated Twitter cover photo. 

Just minutes before LSU football officially named him as the 34th head coach for the program, Brian Kelly made some big changes to his Twitter profile. 

Kelly, who is leaving Notre Dame after 12 seasons, now sports purple and gold LSU gear in his profile and cover photos. 

Brian Kelly profile

LSU named Brian Kelly as the next head football coach on Tuesday. Kelly updated his Twitter profile to reflect the move. 

His biography on the social media platform now reads "Head coach @LSUFootball" and a #GeauxTigers. 

LSU made the official announcement around 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

View comments