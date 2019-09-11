The history of LSU football is its history against in-state opposition. The Tigers very first game was in 1893 in New Orleans, a 34-0 loss to Tulane. Since then LSU has had considerably more success, going a combined 135-25-8 against in-state opponents going into Saturday's game against Northwestern State (6:30 p.m., SEC Network). Here is a look at five memorable games against teams from Louisiana:
Nov. 21, 1936 — LSU 93, Louisiana 0: More than 80 years later this remains the highest-scoring game in LSU history. The Tigers amass 14 touchdowns against the school then known as SLI (Southwestern Louisiana Insititute). One of LSU’s greatest teams, the Tigers win a second straight SEC championship and finish No. 2 in the inaugural AP poll.
Nov. 26, 1949 — LSU 21, Tulane 0: A week before the game, LSU students break into Tulane Stadium and paint “LSU 21, T.U. 0” on some of the ramps. Incredibly, the Tigers match that score, Kenny Konz leading the charge with a 92-yard punt return touchdown. LSU’s victory over SEC champion Tulane earns the Tigers a Sugar Bowl invitation.
Nov. 22, 1958 — LSU 62, Tulane 0: All LSU needs to do to capture its first national title is a win over 3-6 Tulane. A quote from Tulane’s Claude “Boo” Mason provides motivation: “We’ll beat LSU because they’ll choke.” After a slow start, the Tigers swamp the Green Wave with a 56-point second half. Incredibly, LSU beats Tulane by the same score in 1961 and 1965.
Oct. 5, 2002 — LSU 48, Louisiana 0: The Tigers haven’t played the Cajuns since 1938 or any in-state team other than Tulane since SLU in 1949 when athletic director Skip Bertman schedules UL, UL-Monroe and Louisiana Tech. It’s a mismatch, as Matt Mauck throws for three touchdowns and LSU holds the Cajuns’ offense to 70 total yards.
Nov. 10, 2007 — LSU 58, Louisiana Tech 10: Coming off a dramatic 41-34 win over Alabama the Tigers show no signs of a letdown by throttling the Bulldogs. Matt Flynn runs for a touchdown and throws for three more, while Jacob Hester breaks free on an 87-yard touchdown run, helping LSU stay on track for a BCS national title.