LSU has its starting quarterback, but coach Ed Orgeron isn't ready to announce it yet.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan have been told who's starting, Orgeron said Monday, but he added that he'll tell the team who the starter is before telling the public.

[Update, 2:05 p.m. Monday: Orgeron will reportedly inform team this afternoon that Burrow is LSU's starting QB.]

The Tigers play Miami on Sunday in Arlington, Texas, in the season opener.

Orgeron described the quarterback derby as a "very tight race."

Burrow and Brennan were in a four-way competition during preseason camp for LSU’s starting job until redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse and fourth-year junior Justin McMillan left within a day of each other earlier this month.

As a graduate transfer, Burrow opted to enroll at LSU a few months ago, finish his collegiate career in Baton Rouge and compete to be the Tigers' starting quarterback. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Burrow redshirted in 2015 at Ohio State and was a backup to starter J.T. Barrett in 2016 and 2017. He played 10 games during his career with the Buckeyes, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.

A native of The Plains, Ohio, Burrow was a four-star prospect at Athens (Ohio) High School. Burrow as named Mr. Football in Ohio in 2014 as selected by The Associated Press while leading Athens to a state runner-up finish in Division III. Burrow threw for nearly 4,500 yards and 63 TD and only two interceptions as a senior, earning Division III co-offensive player of the year honors.

For his high school career, Burrow threw for 11,400 yards with 157 touchdowns and rushed for 2,000 more yards with 27 TDs.

Brennan played in six games during his freshman season serving as a backup to Danny Etling. One of the top quarterback prospects in the country coming out of high school in 2017, Brennan was a consensus four-star prospect by all major recruiting services.

He holds the Mississippi high school career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138).

It's possible Brennan could take a redshirt this season with the new NCAA rules allowing a player to participate in up to four games per year without losing a season of eligibility.

