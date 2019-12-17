As pens meet papers, and as papers meet fax machines, signed letters of intent will have to travel farther than normal to reach LSU's campus.
Recruits will release cheerful social media posts announcing their pledges to the Tigers on Wednesday, the beginning of the NCAA's three-day early signing period, and only a handful of them will be from Louisiana.
The rest of the letters should pop up from California and Florida. Colorado and Virginia. Kansas and Maryland. LSU's class could include as many as 10 states away from home.
Of the 23 high school players who were committed to LSU going into the signing period, only six were from Louisiana. That would make for the fewest in-state football players to sign with LSU within the last 10 years.
Yes, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has widened the recruiting scope in his fourth signing class, going national for the country's top talent, and the reasons stretch from the depth within Louisiana to the level of talent LSU can now reach outside it.
"It's pretty evident to me that LSU and Coach O have made a concerted effort, a defined decision that they're going to go find the best players wherever they are," said Barton Simmons, 247Sports' national recruiting reporter.
This is no sudden surprise; Orgeron announced his intentions when last year's recruiting cycle completed.
After signing 10 Louisiana players in the 2019 class — including top-ranked talents like cornerback Derek Stingley (Dunham School) and running back John Emery (Destrehan High), the nation's No. 3 and No. 13 recruits, respectively, per 247Sports — Orgeron made it clear the recruiting trail had to widen.
"It was such a fertile year in the state of Louisiana, we couldn't leave," Orgeron said at the LSU coaches caravan stop in Shreveport in May. "We signed every player we offered a scholarship. This year, we looked at specific needs on our board, and we felt like guys out of state would give us responses that are very favorable."
Indeed it was a fertile year in Louisiana.
The state contained 12 of the nation's top 200 recruits, the second-most Louisiana has produced in a single class in at least 10 years. Only the 2014 recruiting cycle had more (14), and LSU signed 12 in-state recruits that year.
So take a glance at this year's cycle: only six Louisiana recruits are ranked within the state's top 200 — half the amount of last year's cycle.
Simmons said he "wouldn't call it a down year" for the region's talent, "but it certainly wasn't a year that was top-heavy in the state of Louisiana."
"I think that Ed Orgeron would love nothing more than for the best players in the country to be in Louisiana, but I think he is also determined to go get the best players wherever they are," Simmons said. "And I think, again, this is a cycle where you see a lot of good players in Louisiana, but the guys that don't come around very often? There's fewer of those this cycle than maybe we've seen over a couple more recent ones."
But Louisiana's downtick in talent isn't necessarily new, either.
The state had even fewer top 200 recruits in the 2018 class — five total — and LSU still signed 12 in-state players.
So what's changed?
Success, for one.
LSU went 9-4 in 2017, Orgeron's first season as full-time coach, which included a home loss to Troy and a last-minute Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame.
Now, the No. 1 Tigers (13-0) have a record-breaking offense, the top seed in the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff, and quarterback Joe Burrow just won the school's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon won in 1959.
"I think all the recruits see the TV, what's been going on with the LSU Tigers all year," Orgeron said at the Heisman ceremony in New York on Saturday. "I think that everybody sees a team that's explosive. Our team is having fun together. Recruiting is going phenomenal right now. I do believe we're going to have a great day on Wednesday."
But as LSU's national influence in recruiting increased, it created a delicate situation on the home front.
As greater national talent became accessible, local talent that had already committed to LSU began to decommit from the 2020 class, clearing the way for LSU to sign more top talent within the 25 max scholarship slots the NCAA permits each season.
The decommitments included Madison Prep Academy's Major Burns (nation's No. 11 safety) and Live Oak's Jalen Lee (No. 31 defensive tackle).
Burns is scheduled to sign with Georgia, and Lee will sign with Florida.
It's a natural progression for championship programs, Simmons said. Teams that win national titles are doing so with talent from all over the country.
Clemson's 2018 championship team fielded five in-state players in its starting lineup against Alabama in the title game, and the Crimson Tide fielded four in-state players when they beat Georgia in the 2017 championship.
"You absolutely have to lock down the border, and I think Coach O takes as much pride and emphasis on that as anybody," Simmons said. "But I think there's also an understanding that to win a national title, which is really the goal, you look around at what Alabama's doing and what Ohio State's doing and what Georgia's doing and Clemson — those are the teams you've got to beat, and those teams are all taking a very national approach."