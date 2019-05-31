Freshman pitcher Jaden Hill is out for the rest of the season, coach Paul Mainieri confirmed to The Advocate on Friday afternoon.
Hill underwent surgery Thursday to remove a screw from a plate in his collarbone, an injury he sustained playing high school football.
The procedure did not relate to Hill's elbow issues, which have erased most of his freshman year, Mainieri said. LSU went ahead with the surgery once it knew Hill could not pitch again this season.
Nola.com and The Times-Picayune first reported the news.
Hill, a right-handed pitcher, earned a spot in LSU's opening weekend rotation. He shined in his first two starts, allowing two runs while striking out 11 batters over 10 innings.
Hill felt discomfort in his right elbow after his start against Bryant on Feb. 24. He has not pitched in the three months since.
Hill later told The Advocate he had strained his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).
Mainieri thought earlier this month Hill might return for the postseason. He pitched well during a bullpen, and LSU planned for him to throw a simulated game before the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Hill's elbow bothered him as he played catch before the simulated game. LSU kept him out of the SEC tournament, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the season.