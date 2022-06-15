LSU assistant baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald has been hired by Kansas as its next head coach.
Fitzgerald, who was in his first year under coach Jay Johnson, assisted in reeling in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 for the Tigers. He also coached the infield and was the third-base coach.
Before coming to LSU, Fitzgerald spent nine years as the recruiting coordinator at Dallas Baptist, where he was considered one of the best college baseball recruiters in the nation. The Patriots boasted 69 Missouri Valley all-conference team members, nine were named to All-America teams and eight were named Freshmen All-Americans during his tenure.
The Patriots finished the 2021 season ranked No. 14 nationally, the highest ever in school history, after losing to Virginia in a super regional.