LSU wanted to name a starting quarterback by the end of spring practice.
“It didn’t work out that way,” coach Ed Orgeron said.
So the Tigers went out on the transfer market and landed former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow, who might be thanking the football gods he’s out of Columbus and far away from the mushrooming Urban Meyer controversy.
LSU wanted to land at least one true cornerback in its 2017-18 recruiting cycle. After being committed to the Tigers since ninth grade, Patrick Surtain flipped to Alabama on the eve of February’s signing period.
So LSU went out and got graduate transfer Terrence Alexander, a former John Curtis standout with one year of eligibility remaining after graduating at Stanford.
It has long been said that college football teams can’t trade their way out of their roster deficiencies as NFL teams can do. While that is still true, the transfer market appears to be growing in the college game and figures to continue apace. In June at their spring meeting in Destin, Florida, Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors voted to allow graduate students to transfer immediately among their member schools, discarding the one year so-called “residency” requirement that previously required transfers sit out one year before becoming eligible.
Orgeron and Alabama’s Nick Saban were among the small minority of SEC football coaches who spoke out in opposition to the rule change. But considering the glut of transfers on LSU’s 2018 roster, it probably is a rule the Tigers will take advantage of in the near future.
Friday, when LSU players report to campus for the start of preseason camp, 14 of them will be transfers. That’s the most for an LSU team since 2013 and fifth-most in the SEC.
Of those, 11 will be newcomers or players who were on the roster but did not play in 2017. Only Mississippi State, with 15 such players, and Tennessee, with 12, have more among SEC schools.
Several of those LSU transfers are walk-ons who will likely never play a meaningful snap in a game. But a large number of them are poised to fill major roles for the Tigers’ hopes in what bodes to be a challenging and critical season as LSU tries to reassert itself as a championship player.
As a rule, the best SEC teams have the fewest transfers. Defending national champion Alabama has just six, four who didn’t participate in 2017. Reigning SEC champion Georgia has just seven transfers, including three new faces for 2018. Auburn, which won the SEC West, has eight and four.
But as the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. And, apparently, the grandmother of the transfer rule. These five new Tigers will figure to play big roles this season:
• Burrow: Orgeron has been careful not to anoint the junior as LSU’s automatic starter, saying Burrow has only been promised he can compete for the job. But reading between all the lines, Burrow is the man to beat. If he does end up being the starter most of this season, it will mark the fifth year since 2012 that LSU has had to rely on a transfer quarterback to start the majority of its games.
• Jonathan Giles: The former Texas Tech wide receiver caught 69 passes for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Red Raiders in 2016 — more catches, Orgeron quipped Wednesday, than all the Tigers’ receivers had the past 10 years. He was joking, but Giles clearly will be counted on to be the go-to guy for whoever is LSU’s starting quarterback.
• Breiden Fehoko: The gallows humor runs deep at LSU. Before January’s Citrus Bowl, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda joked that LSU had the nation’s best ineligible defensive line with Fehoko (another Texas Tech transfer) and Tyler Shelvin (academically ineligible). Both are ready to go this season, with Fehoko already asked to demonstrate his versatility — Orgeron said Wednesday he is shifting for now from end to tackle.
• Alexander: LSU’s cornerback situation remains uncomfortably fluid, with the NCAA likely to hear an appeal next week of Kristian Fulton’s two-year suspension for trying to use someone else’s urine sample for a drug test. If Fulton still can’t play this season, Alexander will be in the mix to start. Even if Fulton does play and starts (he has been practicing all along), Alexander will be counted on for depth. It would also allow LSU to shift freshman Kelvin Joseph from Scotlandville back to safety, his true position.
• Cole Tracy: Another guy who has to prove himself, but Tracy, the Division II kicker of the year in 2017, was clearly brought in to win the job. LSU’s kickers combined to make only 16 of 27 field goals last season (the Tigers’ opponents made 18 of 21), and it is Tracy’s task to improve those numbers.
Some other notable transfers around the SEC in 2018:
• Van Jefferson, who transferred out of Ole Miss after the Rebels were placed on probation, was declared eligible Thursday to play wide receiver at Florida by the NCAA.
• Former LSU and Zachary quarterback Lindsey Scott heads to Missouri after leading East Mississippi Community College to a junior-college national title.
• Livonia’s Stephen Guidry, the nation’s No. 1-rated junior-college wide receiver at Hinds (Mississippi) Community College, steps into Joe Moorhead’s new offense at Mississippi State.
• Ben Miles, son of former LSU coach Les Miles, transferred to Texas A&M from Nebraska to play fullback.
• Sal Cannella, who started his career briefly at LSU, transferred to Auburn after being the top junior-college tight end prospect at Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College.
TRANSFERS BY SEC SCHOOL
LSU: 14 (11 new for 2018)
Alabama: 6 (4)
Arkansas: 14 (6)
Auburn: 8 (4)
Florida: 9 (6)
Georgia: 7 (3)
Kentucky: 9 (7)
Ole Miss: 18 (10)
Miss. State: 17 (15)
Missouri: 13 (7)
South Carolina: 18 (7)
Tennessee: 16 (12)
Texas A&M: 6 (4)
Vanderbilt: 8 (6)