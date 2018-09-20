Four key facts to know as LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

1

Wins for Louisiana Tech in the previous 19 meetings with LSU, a 6-0 victory back in 1904.

2.4

Yards per rush allowed by LSU through three games, which leads the SEC.

30

Consecutive wins for LSU against Louisiana schools. Its last loss was to Tulane in 1982.

195

Pass attempts without an interception for LSU, a streak dating to Nov. 4, 2017.