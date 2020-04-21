Every NFL draft has a player who is surrounded by an air of intrigue.

For LSU in 2020, that player is safety Grant Delpit.

If you were building a first-rounder resume, Delpit’s curriculum vitae would check all the boxes: Jim Thorpe Award winner. All-American. A 4.39 run in the 40-yard dash (in a private workout this spring). Prepped at IMG Academy, where they don’t let you in the door unless you’re at least a four-star prospect.

But Delpit has piled up a sizable stack of detractors as Thursday’s first round looms, and as the number of questions as to whether he will be taken it continues to inflate.

Meanwhile, his draft stock continues to deflate after he followed a stellar 2018 season with one in which it could be argued he won the Thorpe Award by reputation. One anonymous Southeastern Conference football staffer was less than impressed, telling AL.com: “I thought he was as average as grits.”

That seems an overly harsh, if colloquially colorful, description. But there was no hiding the fact Delpit’s junior season was marked by as many missed tackles as it was highlights.

“He had a great 2018 season and he didn’t live up to expectation in 2019,” ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay said on a February podcast. “Part of it was trying to do too much. Although, why did he need to do too much in that secondary that was loaded with future NFL talent? Some of it could have been the fact that he knew, ‘I’m 13, 14, 15 games away from getting paid millions of dollars, so I have to take care of myself.’

“I don’t know the answer. But I know that if you go off the 2018 tape, this is one of the best 10 players in the country.”

He isn’t one of the top 10 prospects in this year’s draft, however. Some mock drafts still have Delpit in the first round, going as high as the 18th pick, according to Stadium.com, to the Miami Dolphins.

But for every first-round projection, there is one (or more) with Delpit sliding into Friday’s second round.

“Delpit came into the season as the top safety,” CBSSports.com’s Ryan Wilson wrote, projecting Delpit to go with the 43rd overall pick in the second round to the Chicago Bears. “But struggles with tackling and questions about his deep speed see him slip to Round 2.”

No draft expert seems to figure Delpit sliding out of the second round, which in itself is a testament to how highly regarded his talent is.

But there is no question that of LSU’s six potential first-rounders — Delpit, Joe Burrow, K’Lavon Chaisson, Kristian Fulton, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Queen — the junior free safety is the biggest wild card. And likely the one LSU is going to need to draw the favor of some NFL team if the Tigers are to tie the Miami Hurricanes’ flashy record of six first-round draft picks in 2004.

Will Delpit be in that number? Hard to say. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday he hasn’t fielded any calls from NFL teams about Delpit (he said the same thing of Fulton), which could be an indication front office minds are made up about where they rate him in the draft.

Going into this season after the stellar 2018 he had — a season in which he produced breathtaking examples of playmaking ability like great LSU safeties of the past (Tyrann Mathieu comes most quickly to mind), who would have imagined Delpit could be looked at as less of a sure first-rounder than Jefferson or Queen?

But Jefferson flourished for two seasons as Burrow’s top pass-catching target (he had 240 fewer yards receiving in 2019 than Ja’Marr Chase but 27 more receptions). Queen’s stock only seemed to rise from the moment he intercepted Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama just before halftime, literally setting up LSU for a winning run to the CFP National Championship Game, in which Queen was the conspicuous defensive MVP.

Meanwhile, Delpit, hampered by a high ankle sprain, appeared to regress as a junior. Not doing individual workouts at the NFL combine in Indianapolis didn’t help. May the football gods help you if your star appears to be setting in the weeks before the draft than ascending.

That said, if Delpit is still on the board Friday, he would seem to be the definition of a value pick. Louisiana draft analyst Mike Detillier’s “M&D Draft Report” rates Delpit as the top free safety prospect in the draft. And McShay said he can easily ripen, making some team look very wise in choosing him, with talent that NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared to former Saints first-round safety Kenny Vaccaro.

“If you go off of this year, yeah, he’s late first or early second,” McShay said. “I know some teams have fallen off of him.

“But if he winds up in the right spot, and is motivated, and I think he will be once he gets in the league to play at a high level, he’s going to be a really good player.”

Delpit is a really good player. Average as grits? No way. Good enough to be a first-rounder? That's where the intrigue comes in.