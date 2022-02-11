Less than two weeks after tying the school record, LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong now sits alone at the top of the program's all-time list in the 60-meter hurdles.
Armstrong, a sophomore from New Orleans, claimed the 60 hurdles title in 7.81 seconds at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday night — breaking a tie with former LSU great Tonea Marshall in the event.
After posting a 7.86 on the same track at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 29, which tied her with Marshall and Florida's Grace Stark for third on the all-time collegiate list, Armstrong shot up to solo second Friday with her 7.81.
It was Armstrong's fourth hurdles title in as many meets this indoor season.
The only collegiate athlete to run faster than Armstrong in the 60 hurdles is Clemson's Brianna McNeal, who recorded a time of 7.78 in 2013.
Stark, a sophomore, finished second in 8.00 seconds, while LSU freshman Leah Phillips took third with a time of 8.07.
About 20 minutes after Armstrong's run, Favour Ofili won the open 60 meters in 7.25 seconds to give the Tigers their second win of the first day of the Tyson Invitational, which concludes Saturday.
Earlier Friday, Morgan Smalls was second in the long jump in the Tyson meet with a best of 20 feet, 9 inches, while Amber Anning took second in the 400 in 52.07 seconds.
Anning had the fastest time among collegians, however, as former Texas A&M star Shamier Little won at 51.91.
LSU will also have several athletes competing Saturday in the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.